Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Debtor in chief

EDITOR: There have been a lot of letters about people paying their student loans. Well, a man from New York City who is notorious for not paying his debts became president. Fine example that is.

WANDA HALE

Petaluma

The age factor

EDITOR: May I remind all those voters out there deeply concerned about Joe Biden’s age that Donald Trump is only three years younger, eats hamburgers, doesn’t exercise (I truly don’t think playing golf and using a cart counts) and is overweight. Biden is trim, rides a bicycle, has improved our economy dramatically and knows what he is doing regarding international issues. He’s got my vote.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Dobbs, a year later

EDITOR: One year after Dobbs, pro-lifers have much to be grateful for. Twenty-four states have enacted laws protecting the unborn and their moms. Tens of thousands of babies have been saved. Despite ugly threats and vandalism, pro-life clinics go from strength to strength. I rejoice. Nevertheless, I believe Dobbs was wrongly decided. The Supreme Court punted a genuinely constitutional issue to the states, leaving them to decide for themselves when it is permissible to kill an innocent human being.

The founders would be appalled. The Declaration, the Constitution and the 14th Amendment all affirm that Americans enjoy a God-given right to life. This includes the unborn. John Bingham, primary author of the 14th Amendment, summed up its purpose: “No state in the Union should deny to any human being … the equal protection of the laws.” The states acted accordingly. Nearly every one of them had laws prohibiting abortion, and most were classified as “offenses against the person.”

There are many witnesses to the personhood of the child in the womb: mother love, heartbeats, ultrasounds, common sense, the warnings of conscience, the words of the founders and the voice of our Creator. Will the Supreme Court hear them? Will we?

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Democracy on the ballot

EDITOR: Is the U.S. nearing a critical mass of defiant stupidity, willful ignorance, religious fervor, racial and ethnic hatred, violence and misogyny? Many Republicans encourage and exploit these deadly and destructive behaviors as they seek power through lies and corruption. The next round of elections will determine if the U.S. perseveres with a relatively open democratic society or goes down the political sewer that is a corrupt totalitarian state. Vote as if your life depends on it.

CHARLES WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

A community benefit

EDITOR: Ranger Mike Lynch calls Transcendence Theatre Co. a multimillion-dollar commercial enterprise (“Transcendence Theatre changes venue,” June 27). He is wrong. Transcendence is a nonprofit organization that provides valuable education and cultural experiences. Its mission is “to create extraordinary experiences that inspire all to live life to the fullest.” Nothing is more in keeping with the personal mission that drove Jack London’s accomplishments.

Ticket sales and donations to Transcendence support educational programs and theatrical productions that benefit thousands. The enterprise contributes greatly to the local business economy as well as to Jack London State Historic Park, which would have been closed by the state had it not been for creation of Jack London Park Partners, which operates as an offshoot of the Valley of the Moon Natural History Association. Its board, staff and volunteers are diligent stewards of natural and historic resources and are deeply committed to enriching the community. Returning Transcendence to Jack London state park is the responsible thing to do.

WENDY ROBERTS

Santa Rosa

What about farmworkers?

EDITOR: So our representative to the U.S. Congress, a vineyard owner, has submitted a bill to favor grape growers, a bill that includes no provisions for farmworkers whatsoever (“Bills propose to protect growers,” June 22)? Growers have to struggle with the hard decision of when to bill insurance for their smoke-tainted grapes, the article reports, the poor little rich things. They have a powerful lobby and Rep. Mike Thompson is one of them. Meanwhile, workers struggle to cover basic living costs when they are put out of work by rains or fires, and raise families on thin margins in the best of times. They suffer from smoke inhalation and, too often, poor working conditions. There are more workers than growers, but they are not as powerful. Self-serving conduct in Congress ought not be business as usual for Thompson or the Democratic Party.

AMY KITTELSTROM

Santa Rosa

