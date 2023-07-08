Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Roberts’ legacy

EDITOR: Those of us who are news junkies know that Chief Justice John Roberts cares about the reputation of the Supreme Court. He may care, but he’s not doing anything to earn anyone’s respect. Why should he care? No one can do anything to him or his fellow justices. They can keep flouting ethics, and nothing is going to happen.

For some reason, all the Republican justices have ethics problems, but the three Democrats don’t. I wonder why. Are the Democratic justices more honest and ethical? It’s pretty clear that they are. None has been implicated in an ethics scandal.

But the bottom-line question is what anyone can do about this? Mitch McConnell leads Republican senators, and all of the judicial nominees on the court with ethical issues had his support. He’s not going to do a thing. And he won’t support a Democratic move to investigate or impeach them.

They are above the law and have no ethics code to follow, so they aren’t going to change. Roberts will have presided over the most corrupt Supreme Court in the history of the country.

That is now his legacy.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

‘Dazzling’ highways

EDITOR: Driving on the roads of Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties is not just highway travel but often is on twisty hillside roads, two-lane streets or small highways. Automakers have placed very powerful white-hot headlights on most cars and trucks recently made. They have put these very bright lights on pickups whose lights project out at the level of the windshields of smaller vehicles. Now large delivery trucks also have these lights.

When I travel home on a rainy night and am met with a car or truck with these lights, it is a blinding experience, worsened by the reflections off the wet street. Many older folks I talk to will no longer drive at night due to the blinding nature of these headlights.

We should not be surprised by the failure of various departments of transportation to assess this trend in headlight design and prescribe lower levels of headlight power for safety’s sake.

This is one case where industry and style have made driving at night a more dazzling and dangerous experience.

JAMES THOMAS

Elk

Ensuring help for all

EDITOR: The theme of drug abuse threaded through several articles in Sunday’s paper. Kids killed by guns highlighted drug abuse in Sonoma County. Nicholas Kristof’s column in Forum discussed drug addiction of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. He emphasized the unconditional love of Joe. Without that, Hunter may well have died. The column pointed out the availability of treatment centers for those with Biden’s resources. Which brings me to the last article, about the Orenda Center waiting 69 days to be licensed (“Detox center forced to close,” Sunday).

Sonoma County Health Services Director Tina Rivera said this isn’t a problem. It is an awful problem. It goes back to finances. Orenda is the only detox facility for low-income and homeless people in Sonoma County. Traveling to Marin County will cost lives. I have been hospitalized in psychiatric wards in Sonoma County. There was no psych ward for low-income people for years. I was sent to a frightening mental hospital in Oakland three times. My treatment was inhumane, devastating.

We have to treat low-income and homeless people with the dignity and respect Hunter Biden received. We are not second-class citizens. I’m afraid that before this happens many will descend deeper into addiction and ultimately lose their lives.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Life-altering decisions

EDITOR: Many milestones in young lives have an age requirement: we can’t get a driver’s license until we are 16, we may not marry without parental consent until we are 18, we may not vote until we are 18, we may not legally drink until we are 21. The center of judgment in our brains is not fully formed until we are about 25. Why then are some adults advocating, even mandating, that young children may consent to life-altering and irreversible surgery or drug treatments to alter their gender? A child of 12 may decide that gender-affirming treatment is absolutely required for their health and happiness, only to find as an adult that decision cannot be reversed. Let’s cool the rhetoric and stop pressuring children to make life-altering decisions before they are capable of reasoned judgment.

JUNE KEEFER

Sants Rosa

Access isn’t equal

EDITOR: Chico Burmania’s letter illustrates the blinkered lens entitlement can cast over the eyes (“Appalling giveaways,” Letters, Jun 29). Burmania earned a college degree. That achievement is no valid argument for assuming everyone else has equal footing on that road. It’s a fact, not an assumption, that people of color have their opportunities hobbled by a biased system that limits equal access to privilege and its resources. The Supreme Court’s ruling that prohibits affirmative action in college admissions is yet more evidence of that very uneven road. We all benefit when there is equal access to opportunity.

DANA JACOBY

Cotati

