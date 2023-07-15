Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Reading (some) minds

EDITOR: Everybody seems to know what was on the minds of the founders when they wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, but they act clueless when it comes to what was on the mind of Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and before. What a joke.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Unfair characterization

EDITOR: Your July 6 editorial notes that Sonoma County doesn’t have enough affordable housing (“Housing history is repeating itself”). No Bay Area county does. Addressing this issue is complex. What may be warranted in urban areas may not work in rural areas, like much of Sonoma Valley with its unique scenic corridor and agricultural character. That doesn’t mean no development. But it means smart planning, because once built, developments cannot be undone. The scars at the base of Hood Mountain from development of Kenwood Ranch and its homesites are a visual testament to the consequences of poor decision-making.

Planning for the Sonoma Developmental Center redevelopment hasn’t properly considered a number of environmental issues, including traffic and evacuation. The plans approved by the county would more than double the population of Glen Ellen and make it financially attractive for developers with amenities like luxury hotels that are not going to serve the need for affordable housing.

The Glen Ellen Historical Society’s alternative development proposal would be viable and would provide for a much larger share of the housing to be affordable housing than the plan chosen by the state. It would be a gross and unfair mischaracterization to imply that local opposition to current Sonoma Developmental Center plans are just by rich people with “I got mine” attitudes.

CHRIS KOCH

Kenwood

Failing to understand

EDITOR: Why do we discriminate by using the Bible (“Anti-gay church gets $400,000,” July 9)? If you really looked into the history, people in ancient days did not understand homosexuality, so they condemned it. When Jesus arrived, he did not say anything about it. His message was to love one another and to love God. He also said we should not be judgmental. Leave that to God. Most people get the message, but unfortunately some do not. So here we go with more suicides and substance abuse. We are in a society of misunderstanding. LGBTQ+ persons need security from hate more than these churches receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

LUCY WILKES

Santa Rosa

Cluster munitions

EDITOR: On July 7, the U.S. announced it had officially destroyed the last of its chemical weapons (“Biden defends cluster bomb call,” July 8). The U.S. was the last nation to do so under the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997, which, among other things, required destruction of all such weapons.

It was also confirmed on July 7 that the U.S. will send cluster munitions to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia. This is contrary to the goals of the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which includes prohibition of their use. Although 123 nations have committed to these goals, the United States, Russia and Ukraine have not. The U.S. justification is that Ukraine has run out of ammunition and needs these weapons for defensive purposes.

I’m not certain why the Biden administration decided to announce both these actions on the same day. I find it ironic. But perhaps they thought the good and bad news would somehow balance each other out.

I think the wiser decision would have been to delay the Ukraine announcement. This would have allowed a few days of positive news from the weapons elimination before announcing the bad. Then again, that might have appeared cynical.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Pocketbook voting

EDITOR: In the 2020 election, 158.4 million ballots were cast, and of those, 41% were four-college graduates and above. It turns out that roughly 41% of those graduates had student loan debt as of 2019-2020. That equates to around 30 million people. Now that the Supreme court has canceled Joe Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness, I wonder how those estimated 30 million people are going to vote in the next election. Would they want to vote for the side that appears to be trying to get them out of debt, or the side that appears to be doing nothing for them in ways of trying to get them out of debt? It turns out that 30 million voters are roughly 20% of the American voting public.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

