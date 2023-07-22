Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A neighborhood blight

EDITOR: The city of Santa Rosa code enforcement of unhosted short-term rentals has been a failure. The city has wasted time and money trying to manage this problem. They do this to benefit a few homeowners when it causes so many problems in neighborhoods.

City rules and fines have been inconsistently applied. The city needs to admit it is incapable of enforcing hotel codes in a residential neighborhood. These mini-hotels need to be removed from residential neighborhoods.

With several hundred complaints against unhosted short-term rental, the problems have not been reduced. Code enforcement will not do real-time enforcement of excessive noise, bright lighting, overflowing street parking and banned fires. The absent owners know this.

These rentals are a blight on the neighborhoods. The city appears to be unwilling and unable to enforce the codes. The city needs to realize the pain these rentals are inflicting on neighbors and neighborhoods and put a stop to them now.

MARIE PIAZZA

Santa Rosa

School solutions

EDITOR: Solutions to “failing schools” would take more than a few words (“Failing schools emerging as potent political issue,” July 2). However, there are some obvious changes that should be made based on observations of successful school systems around the world: Students must feel secure at school. They must be seriously motivated to learn before entering school. They must respect their parents, their teachers, their community.

Lengthen the school day and the school year. Prioritize art and music. Athletics and other extracurricular activities must come second to subject matter.

Reduce class size. Could you give special attention to 30 boisterous teenagers who come to your home Monday through Friday, from early morning until afternoon? Students need to feel needed, to feel they belong, that someone genuinely cares about them — regardless of their race, religion or ethnicity. How can a teacher give personal attention to 30 students each hour — and teach a subject?

Change K-12 to pre-K-14. The knowledge and skills students need cannot be squeezed into 12 years. The last two years would be equivalent to junior college and should be given that status.

If you have a magic wand handy, fund schools properly and make American society more intellectually oriented.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

From the fringes

EDITOR: It isn’t mainstream Republicans or Democrats who pose a threat to our great country. It is the extremists in each party who put us at risk. The extremists of the Republican Party are not conservatives; they are authoritarians. They want to control what aspects of American history are taught in schools. The extremists in the Democratic Party are not liberals; they are anarchists. They want to defund the police. Cooler heads must prevail if our country is to survive.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

A nation in retreat

EDITOR: When I was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, there was violent racial turmoil in the South: Gov. Orville Faubus’ defiance in Arkansas, Emmitt Till’s murder, assaults on sit-in protesters. The issue was segregation, the Jim Crow development that allowed Black people to be treated as second class.

How could this happen under the Constitution? The Southern states claimed that segregation was a choice made under the states’ rights concept. I saw it as an undisguised cover for hate and discrimination.

Our current Supreme Court agreed with states’ rights in the Dobbs decision. States are allowed to remove the choice of not becoming a mother. Even more, there can be draconian punishment for the woman (none for the father) or anyone else who helps her.

This return to the bad old days of state-sanctioned discrimination is an echo of the Jim Crow era. I thought the rejection of John C. Calhoun’s 1830s “nullification” theory and the results of the 1860s Civil War had cemented citizens’ federal rights. Instead, the court offers us chaotic political entropy — the breaking apart of national constitutional law. We are retreating from being the “United” States.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.