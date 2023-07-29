Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Waiting for realistic plan

EDITOR: It is amazing that a poll showed even 50% support for a county climate tax (“Climate tax lacks support, poll says,” Monday). The poll question lists 16 different areas this tax would support. All of them noble in themselves, but each would require the whole amount of the tax to have any meaningful impact on climate change. The public may be inclined to support fighting climate change. But asking for a bunch of money to be doled out in an unspecified manner does not seem like a way to get the support for this or any other tax hike.

Every year we are asked to give more money to fight homelessness. Every year we see the effectiveness of those efforts camping in the streets. If our elected officials are unable to solve the homeless problem in Sonoma County, why should we expect them to solve the climate change problem in our county?

They deserve good grades for effort. The community cares about climate change and might even accept a tax if they are presented with a realistic plan to accomplish one or two effective things.

DOUG GRIFFIN

Santa Rosa

Missing platform

EDITOR: I was mildly amused at Sandy Metzger’s letter regarding President Abraham Lincoln and current Republican primaries (“A modern Lincoln,” July 20). The issues identified are serious, and I agree that Lincoln would surely offer plans and proposals for addressing them. The trouble is that today’s Republicans aren’t interested in such things. The Republican Party has had no platform since their 2020 convention adjourned without adopting any policy platform at all.

Republican education policy seems limited to banning critical race theory and books. Immigration policy is limited to building a fence, which they had four years to do, and that turned into a fiasco that got some of Donald Trump’s buddies convicted of fraud. Repairing infrastructure became a weekly joke during Trump’s term. Addressing the problems of inner cities seems beyond any Republican candidate, except to propose more guns for residents.

I have not heard any Republican candidate discuss the issues Metzger identifies, much less propose any solutions. I know, I know, it is the media’s fault, Hunter Biden’s fault, Hillary Clinton’s fault, etc. that we haven’t heard serious policy proposals from Republicans. Nonetheless, Lincoln might be a primary winner by addressing those problems. However, it would be the Democrats’ primary.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Aid for Ukraine

EDITOR: I see folks agonizing (rightfully so) over the United States giving Ukraine cluster munitions. But what’s the alternative? It’s way past time to allow them to defend themselves from Russia’s merciless air attacks. Give them fighter jets so they can “close the sky” as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has so poignantly and continually requested.

BATJA CATES

Healdsburg

Barriers to peace

EDITOR: Therese Mughannam-Walrath’s recent letter was predicable (“Neutrality is complicity,” July 17), as she frequently contributes one-sided pro-Palestinian pieces that fail to see the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in its totality.

For reference, there has never been a country called Palestine. The British controlled the land now called Palestine, and the U.N. created the state of Israel from part of it after the horrors of World War II. Even before that, there were efforts to create two states, Israel and Palestine, which the Palestinian people and their Arab allies constantly rejected.

Israel’s existence has never been recognized by most Arab states (including the Palestinians). Israel fought several wars for its existence. Even the Camp David Summit in 2000 failed due to PLO intransigence, which resulted in the Second Intifada. Israelis finally rejected the Palestinian leadership as reliable negotiating partners.

I do not support the current Israeli policies. Nor do many Israeli citizens. They are the result of past grievances (see above) and the current radical religious beliefs of the Israeli government, which mirror similar attitudes of Palestinians, past and present. Both sides see the situation as existential, and positions have hardened. There may be no reasonable solution now. Blaming Israel exclusively will not bring peace.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Trees help the planet

EDITOR: Trees are of giant importance for a healthy life on Earth for bugs, birds, critters of all sorts and, of course, for people. Trees make shade and cleanse the air. They “exhale” oxygen and water vapor. Trees make Earth cooler. We need more trees. If you have land, plant trees, lots of them. Trees are the most generous life form on Earth. They give goodness, life long.

THERESA MELIA

Graton

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.