Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Wishful thinking’

EDITOR: Apparently, Charles M. Blow was implying that Donald Trump would fundamentally change America when he wrote, “For too many Americans, hearing someone say that our democracy is in danger sounds like a sky-is-falling attempt to sway public opinion. They doubt that Trump will fundamentally and permanently change what our country stands for” (“Trump’s indictments don’t relieve the anxiety,” July 21). Could he possibly have forgotten Barack Obama’s Oct. 30, 2008 quotation, “We are five days from fundamentally transforming the United States of America”? A majority of voters were unhappy enough with Obama’s transformations to elect Trump to restore a pre-Obama America.

And lest we forget, it was President Joe Biden who successfully used “our democracy is in danger” rhetoric leading up to the 2022 midterm election.

Further on, Blow wrote “some political observers naively believed that a critical mass of Trump’s supporters could be released from his spell when they were confronted with his corruption.” Realizing that Trump, having weathered the two-year Robert Mueller investigation and two unsuccessful impeachment trials and been bolstered by the recent Durham report, the majority of Trump supporters see his corruption as little more than media wishful thinking.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

A housing solution

EDITOR: Santa Rosa and Sonoma County leaders have been looking for a place to locate a permanent facility for homeless people. I think the westernmost portion of the proposed Southeast Greenway, near Farmers Lane, would be an excellent choice, particularly for folks with cars and RVs, also tiny homes and maybe tents. Opportunities like this rarely come up, and close by are community support amenities: transportation, shopping, businesses for employment and recreation.

Why this area needs another park is hard to understand. The city’s largest park, Howarth Park, and Spring Lake are a few blocks away. If the city is sincere about finding solutions to homelessness, then seize chances like this one. Let’s stop throwing away Band-Aid dollars endlessly shuffling encampments around. Get real and start solving the problem.

If money can be found to operate a park, then it certainly should be findable to operate a facility this community desperately needs to support and accommodate homeless people while they turn their lives around.

JOHN PEPE

Santa Rosa

Overemphasis on age

EDITOR: It dismayed me to see the July 31 headline, “Is Biden too old for young voters?” And then I read the article and it was very positive for Joe Biden. My concern is for those people in a hurry who didn’t read the article because of the headline and thought, “Oh, no, not this again.” How about adding a word so it read, “Is Biden too old for young voters? No.”

The real issue is do we want a president in 2024 who has three criminal indictments against him? Do we want a president who is cozy with authoritarian governments, wants more oil and gas drilling, is anti-abortion and caters to the extremist wing of his party, which is tolerant of antisemitism, white supremacy and anti-gay issues? Do we want a president who is using campaign money to fund his criminal defense? That would put all these important issues in context.

Also, and again, Donald Trump is only three years younger than a fit, competent, moral, compassionate Biden. OK? You are the media and play an important role in informing the public. No more false equivalencies — Trump is bad for this nation. Period.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Laughing at disabilities

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Fair should not be making money by using other people’s disabilities for entertainment (“Fair to host controversial wrestling show,” Tuesday). I take offense at the suggestion that if I don’t like the wrestling warriors show, don’t watch. I am only one person and cannot buck the crowds getting the message that it is fun to laugh at people with disabilities. Seeing other people laughing at disabilities makes it more comfortable to laugh, too. Let’s not provide a place where people can make fun of disabilities and call it entertainment. It is dehumanizing. Sonoma County residents are better than that.

CAROL MANGELS

Santa Rosa

Troubling proposal

EDITOR: I was surprised and shocked to learn that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring many duties of park rangers to the Sheriff’s Office (“Rangers may not remain cops,” July 29). I would like the board to consider that (to my knowledge) no ranger has ever cost the county millions of dollars for their conduct. The mere fact that this action is being considered by the board is quite troubling.

PAM BATES

Kenwood

