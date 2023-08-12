Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Financial nobility’

EDITOR: David Brooks describes a class war between professionals and workers, coastal elites versus “the rest of us” (“What if anti-Trumpers are the bad guys?” Sunday). What he misses is that this class war is being fought at the behest of the modern version of nobility, where wealth is passed from one generation to the next. Through their professional minions these families and billionaires write the rules that maintain their economic dominance.

Both Trumpian populists and progressive professionals do the bidding of the financial nobility. The last time the legal and political power of the uber wealthy was broadly challenged was the 1960s. The children of workers and professionals shared a common vision of a better world. Persons who were invisible because of skin color, sexual orientation, gender, age, ability and spiritual orientation began to have their voices heard, most for the first time.

The counterculture challenging the dominance of financial nobility was co-opted and cast as hippies, radicals, immoral, anti-American. Cultural transformation became an evermore sophisticated creation of markets and consumers. Children sharing the vision of a more just world reverted to their class to participate in maintaining the rule of the few over the many. Financial nobles continue to make the rules that generate tensions between populists and professionals.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Clearlake Oaks

Hillary Clinton’s majority

EDITOR: Leo Lane wrote that “a majority of voters were unhappy enough with Obama’s transformations to elect Trump to restore a pre- Obama America” (“ ‘Wishful thinking,’” Letters, Aug. 5). But a majority of voters favored Hillary Clinton. It was the Electoral College that decided the presidency, not the will of the majority of voters.

As for Biden saying “our democracy is in danger,” I refer Lane to sworn testimony from Donald Trump’s inner circle concerning what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, including testimony from Trump’s daughter, before he insinuates that Biden was using “scare tactics.”

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

Badge of cowardice

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s indictment for willingly and knowingly defrauding the American people of their freedom and democracy is not a badge of courage, but instead a badge of cowardice for someone who cares absolutely nothing about Americans.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

High-profile trials

EDITOR: In Chicago, beginning in 1969, there was a trial of eight accused co-conspirators for inciting a riot across state lines. One of those defendants was Bobby Seals, a member of the Black Panthers. I lived in Chicago at the time, and I remember the proceeding as a circus. But what has always stayed with me was the chaining and gagging of a Black man. If a defendant was going to be in Judge Julius Hoffman’s court, and decorum was to be maintained, something had to be done. This was his solution. There was no social media available to Seals, no way of expressing his feelings of abuse. No way to vent. The courtroom was the only place he could say anything and be heard.

There is a case going on now in Washington. The defendant is angry — feels wronged. But unlike Seals (who spent every night of his trial in custody), he is free and taking his case to the public. Unencumbered. Opposing him is dangerous. If he loses, he will punish anyone who dared to cross him. Either from jail or the Oval Office. A protective order will save no one. Fear is how an autocrat works.

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

Lincoln’s party

EDITOR: Yes, Abraham Lincoln’s party was federalist, but that was because abolitionists were calling for a federal law banning slavery. In all other respects, Republicans then were for states’ rights and were ultraconservative. For instance, nobody in either party supported a woman’s right to vote or abortion.

Yes, Republicans opposed Roe v. Wade, but note that in an AP-NORC POLL released in June, 56% of Republicans in the states that had banned abortion opposed a complete ban, favoring at least six weeks for a woman to make her choice. Nationally, Republican support for choice is much stronger.

Just as Democrats include representatives like the antisemitic Ilhan Omar, so too the GOP includes people on the fringes of American society. To call the GOP the white-supremacist party is equivalent to calling the Democrat Party the antisemitic party — patently absurd!

Ron White’s letter also criticizes the GOP for ignoring history (“GOP, then and now,” Letters, Aug. 3). If he’s referring to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, almost every major American history professor has condemned it as a gross distortion — a political screed rather than true history.

DENNY OLMSTED

Napa

