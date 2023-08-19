Saturday’s letters to the editor

Business of paper is selling papers

EDITOR: Kelly Casanova (“Poor headline choice,” Aug. 16) fails to understand the purpose of the newspaper business, which is to sell newspapers.

Isabella St. James is, in fact, an accomplished woman. She immigrated here from Poland, capitalized on her beauty to become a Playboy Playmate and live with Hugh Hefner as one of his girlfriends in the Playboy mansion, and later became a lawyer, writer and a rescuer of pugs.

Leaving out the part about Hefner, how many would be interested in reading a story with the headline “Former lawyer and pug queen saves tick-infested dog”? The story is interesting mostly because she was Playboy model and Hefner’s girlfriend, and then went on to other well-earned accomplishments.

Casanova cries foul where there is none. Her letter blames the Press Democrat and men for sexism when, in this case at least, they are blameless. I bet St. James would agree.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Biden and Newsom

EDITOR: If the president wants his approval rating to rise, all he has to do is to choose Gavin Newsom as his running mate and attack dog. Newsom would accept with enthusiasm.

RALPH BOSTROM

Willits

Strange timing

EDITOR: The naming of David Weiss as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland and the timing of the announcement are very interesting (“Special counsel for Hunter Biden,” Aug. 11). Normally when a special counsel is appointed, he or she comes from outside the government, which is certainly not the case with this situation. Each day that passes allows for the statute of limitations to keep running, and Weiss allowed for any crimes committed by Hunter Biden during the years 2014 and 2015 to vanish.

Let's remember that Weiss is the guy who put together the unbelievable plea agreement that would have allowed Biden to walk with just a slap on the wrist. Additionally, naming a special counsel as Garland has, allows the president to be shielded by the Justice Department due to ongoing investigation. This could be a way to stonewall further investigations.

Given the fact that the House Oversight Committee found $20 million in payments to Hunter Biden and his associates, this move by Garland naming Weiss as special counsel is disturbing to say the least. Where is the uproar regarding the selling of influence, what were people paying for? Why would anyone pay the Biden millions of dollars if not for access to Joe Biden?

MICHAEL J. MENENDEZ

Santa Rosa

Biden vs. Trump

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski asks: “Did Trump do anything worse than Joe Biden?” (“Our choice,” Letters, Aug. 11). Well, did Joe Biden send the Border Patrol to tear children away from their parents? Did Biden declare Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine to be a “genius idea”? Did Biden rally his thugs to attempt an overthrow of a legitimate election (don’t say “illegitimate” unless you can prove it)? Did Biden downplay the dangers of COVID, resulting in millions needlessly infected and thousands needlessly dead because they believed Donald Trump’s arrogant ignorance? Is Biden responsible for the many numbers of election workers who have been threatened by Trump’s goons because they did their jobs and refused to support Trump’s oft-repeated lie that he won in 2020? To compare Biden’s actions with Trump’s crimes is to compare the common cold with bubonic plague.

CRAIG CATELANI

Santa Rosa

Voting for Biden

EDITOR: Recently, a writer wrote here that he considers Joe Biden "completely unacceptable and unqualified to lead our nation," a “tottering old man” (“Seeking an alternative,” Letters, Aug. 11). I guess he’s forgotten that this ancient man of 80 years is still smart and capable enough to reduce the unemployment rate to a historic low of 3.5%; pass the infrastructure law, meaning new bridges and road repairs, etc.; rally the world’s support for Ukraine and wake up NATO; create the American Rescue Plan, which jumpstarted economic recovery and saved countless lives during the pandemic; create the Inflation Reduction Act; enact more protections for LGBQT+ people, and so much more. Does Biden ever stumble physically or verbally? Doesn’t everyone occasionally, at every age? This man is vastly underrated and underappreciated. His biggest flaw? Excessive modesty, but how soothing, after Donald Trump. Beware of ageism. Age doesn’t automatically mean infirmity. I’m definitely voting for Joe Biden.

GAIL RABORN

Santa Rosa

Dead trees in Annadel

EDITOR: According to the Aug. 16 article by Haley Smith, there’s a danger of “Climate change killing millions of state trees.” One can see that is is true all over Annadel Sate Park. The trees are drying from drought, beetles and more. Because of all the dead wood, the park is ready to burn very fast if there were a spark. We really need to have those dead trees cleaned up.

GIL GRANGIER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.