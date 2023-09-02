Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate czar needed

EDITOR: After a year of legislative advocacy with a local climate group, I know with confidence that California’s innovative, visionary climate strategy is actually a mess. Legislation is hit or miss, without shared, comprehensive benchmarks to enact in logical sequence. Emission-reduction targets are weak. Several state agencies regulate different aspects of climate change, sometimes at cross purposes. The fossil fuel lobby is strong here; campaign funds and gas and oil flow copiously, though experts say we must stop the flows.

Unless we keep fossil fuels in the ground and aggressively switch to renewables, we are guaranteeing increased suffering and destruction. For communities of color and people with disabilities, low incomes and/or rural housing, the injustices are searing. While everyone will bear climate trouble, traditionally marginalized communities are suffering first and most. It’s past time to act. Action requires leadership.

We need a climate czar/czarina. Massachusetts has one; her office generates and supports statewide innovation, mitigation, adaptation and resilience. In California, we also need a web portal tracking climate initiatives so there is public accountability for this urgent effort.

The essential governmental responsibility is to serve the public interest. What public interest outweighs this one? What are we waiting for?

LEAH HALPER

Santa Rosa

A train to nowhere

EDITOR: Cate Steane’s Close to Home article about riding the SMART train to work was pretty much my experience the one time I rode the train a few years ago — quiet, clean and very pleasant (“What you’re missing on the SMART train,” Sunday). Problem is, she works in Marin County, as do many SMART riders, except maybe a few tourists. As for all those people still in their cars, if you don’t work in Marin, it’s still a dead-end train to nowhere. Not to mention they are polluting diesel engines, not electric, like nearly all the trains in Europe. And parking at the stations is abysmal at best. So unless it eventually becomes a major tourist train to Wine Country when it finally (if ever) reaches Healdsburg, it will be doomed to be the failure it currently is.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Fiction coming true?

EDITOR: Mother Earth is a living being. What happens when living beings get sick with a virus? The host (Mother Earth) will develop a fever to kill off the invading virus. We humans are the virus, and the fever is global warming. We humans are multiplying exponentially at unsustainable levels, demanding more and more resources on Mother Earth while polluting her. Mother Earth is going to kill us off. This is a plot in a science-fiction short story done as a high school assignment. My question is this really science-fiction?

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

(Dis)credit isn’t Biden’s

EDITOR: Greg Seifter blames Democratic spending for Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating (“U.S. debt dangers,” letters, Aug. 22). The debt spike was precipitated by the 2017 Republican tax cuts followed by the COVID crisis. The budget deficit has been substantially reduced since then by the “Bidenomics” that Seifter decries. While debt will continue rising, discretionary spending is slated to drop under Biden’s budgets while revenues increase, so it’s hard to see how Bidenomics is causing the problem.

In the earlier 2011 debt downgrade, the increased outlays and reduced revenues occurred during the Bush administration, again as a result of Republican tax cuts followed by the deregulation-fueled mortgage crisis.

Fitch also cites a “deterioration of governing standards” resulting from “repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions,” which have been caused by a minority of extremist Republicans holding America’s credit hostage to force adoption of unpopular policies.

Fitch also forecasts a coming recession, though Bidenomics has continued to grow the economy while reducing inflation, in both cases more successfully than peer countries around the world and beating the expectations of forecasts such as Fitch’s.

MATTHEW VAUGHAN

Santa Rosa

Rule of law

EDITOR: During the Aug. 23 debate of Republicans challenging Donald Trump for the presidential nomination, Fox News’ Brett Baier asked, “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice? Please raise your hand if you would.” Six of the eight contenders raised their hands, meaning the majority of these candidates no longer believe the rule of law has any meaning in the United States of America. It’s painfully clear the Republican Party no longer believes in the basic principle behind the formation of the United States.

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

