Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and consumer activist Harvey Rosenfield are right that the insurance market is broken, But it’s merely one manifestation of the climate crisis. Just “fixing” it by making the state an insurer of last resort will burden an already strained California budget with more losses.

Any economist would say climate losses should be covered by those who cause the loss, thus internalizing the external costs. All of us who burn fossil fuels should pay for those losses with an increased fee or tax on our use of fossil fuels. Funds thus collected could then cover losses the way an insurance company would.

The math is simple. Divide the dollar amount of losses by the amount of greenhouse gases emitted and charge that quotient to everyone who uses gasoline or natural gas. That’s all of us, more or less depending on how much gasoline or natural gas we burn.

California’s halfhearted and imperfect attempt to place a price on greenhouse gas emissions is its cap-and-trade program, but funds don’t go to loss victims. Thus, lawmakers must face the issue squarely, and tell the state Air Resources Board how to fix cap-and-trade.

JOHN SCHAEFER

Arcata

Missing housing

EDITOR: Pete Golis mentions “new subdivisions” in his column (“In housing crisis, we live with our contradictions,” Sunday). I don’t believe there are any new subdivisions being planned in California. Locally, all the new construction seems to be apartments or condos to comply with the state’s mandates on so-called affordable housing. I have neighbors who plan to move out of California because they cannot find a single-family home to buy for themselves and their three children. They are renting a house. Apartment-style living is not in their future. They can’t find a home. They have upper-middle-class income with transferable professional careers. Who can blame them?

We’re still missing about one-third of the units (houses, apartments and condos) that burned in the 2017 and ’19 fires. As Golis suggests, the housing crisis is a huge problem.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

The missing prosecution

EDITOR: Over the past months, former President Donald Trump has been charged with breaking a series of federal and state laws — the hush money issue in New York, hoarding classified documents in Florida, efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington and election interference in Georgia. These charges may be small potatoes compared to probably his most damaging misdeed, which will probably never be charged.

This is his support for continued fossil fuel use and avoidance of methane regulation. These failures are forcing weather changes, stronger storms, fires and a host of other long-term consequences. In his oath of office, he vowed to protect us, but he denied critical facts and refused to do his job.

The Defense Department lists climate change as the most pressing threat facing our country and world. As commander in chief, a president must address such threats. Yet without scientific understanding or sound decision-making, Trump blew off the broadening death of planet life and accelerated its pace by denial, inaction and deregulation.

This is his most heinous offense, but one which may never come to resolution at the hand of justice.

FRED KRUEGER

Santa Rosa

Ongoing silence

EDITOR: The California attorney general opened an investigation regarding multiple claims of sexual assault by former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli on April 13, 2021. The California Fair Political Practices Commission launched an investigation regarding his suspected use of campaign money for personal use in May 2021. Additionally, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office searched Foppoli’s residence in Windsor on Nov. 10, 2021, carting off computers, photographs and other electric devices. Since then, crickets. Justice delayed is justice denied.

DAVID WILLIAMS

Windsor

Guerneville fire hazard

EDITOR: Up above Guerneville, a street with only one way out in case of fire has been used for parking by school buses with wood-burning stoves. I sent pictures to Supervisor Lynda Hopkins multiple times without reply. These vehicles pose a hazard while traversing the mile and a half to Guerneville and while parked, as their stoves are by no means legal or safe. Our fire insurance was canceled. Thank Buddha my wife served and USAA covered us. Sheriff’s deputies have been reluctant but helpful. I can only hope that we might get permit-only overnight parking before a fire starts and there’s a tragedy that our supervisor could have prevented.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

