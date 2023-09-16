Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Tuberville’s blockade

EDITOR: Our country has about 330 million citizens, including approximately 1.4 million in military service and the Coast Guard, 535 representatives and 100 senators. One of those people, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, is displeased with our military’s policy of providing health care for its members, so he is putting the rest of us in jeopardy by holding up military promotions, which has disrupted the entire chain of command and their families.

The reason for his displeasure? In order for our military to treat all its members equally, they are allowing some to take leave time, and will pay some expenses, if those members must travel out of the state where they’re serving for a medical procedure that is not allowed in that state. Tuberville’s political party has made the procedure illegal in some states, with the Supreme Court’s blessing.

As all military members enlist voluntarily, which Tuberville has never done, they’re paid by all taxpayers and come from every state, this seems like an odd way for Tuberville to thank everyone. It also seems like a backhanded way of forcing an issue unresolved through the normal legislative process, but I’m sure our enemies appreciate Tuberville’s partisan efforts.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Who to believe?

EDITOR: A sheriff’s deputy made headlines when his canine bit a suspect. The Sheriff’s Office review found the deputy’s use of his canine was in compliance with department policy. Then the county oversight agency, IOLERO, reviewed the incident and concluded the deputy was out of compliance (“Audit: deputy violated policy,” Sept. 2). A lawsuit will probably follow.

This points out an interesting dilemma. Who should we believe, the Sheriff’s Office or IOLERO? Why would the sheriff lie? IOLERO is in a tough spot since they can’t always agree with the sheriff’s decisions; if they did there would be no need for IOLERO to exist.

So a deputy lives with two decisions. Will the deputy be disciplined? Will this deny the deputy a future opportunity for promotion or special assignments? Will taxpayers have to pay a settlement based on IOLERO’s decision?

There might not be anyone at IOLERO with law enforcement experience and who has dealt with an uncooperative suspect. So who should we believe in matters such as the one just described? Do we believe the sheriff, and we have a very capable and competent person in that position presently, or do we believe the “oversighters”?

TOM ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

Dubious of carbon taxes

EDITOR: Another letter advocating a carbon tax on fossil fuels. The only thing that would do is increase the cost of fossil fuel as the tax got passed on to consumers. All these programs are designed for elected officials to use additional taxes for their own uses. If you want to decrease carbon pollution, force those industries to invest in equipment and processes that accomplish that goal.

Look at California’s cap-and-trade program. The big polluters, which are the energy companies, buy permits when needed. Gas prices go up to pay for the permits. And what happens to cap-and-trade revenue?

Gov. Jerry Brown used the money for the ill-fated high-speed rail system. A rail line to nowhere in the Central Valley — not what the voters backed in 2008. Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to use cap-and-trade money for high-speed rail. Democrats in the Legislature get some of the money for pet projects. So why should people trust federal elected officials to design a carbon program that actually decreases pollution? And give back to people a monthly dividend?

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Unfinished business

EDITOR: What kind of person takes the time and makes the effort to pick up and bag their pet’s poop, only to leave it beside the trail they are hiking? Just asking.

DAVE HEANEY

Petaluma

Lock him up

EDITOR: It is astounding, disheartening and maddening to hear people (locally and nationally) tout the “accomplishments” of former President Donald Trump. Trump did one thing right: his administration started Operation Warp Speed to develop COVID vaccines. Other than that, he catered to the rich and corporations with tax cuts, sidled up to dictators, encouraged racism, misogyny and violence, spouted misinformation, disinformation and lies, and undermined democracy and our Constitution. This man was unfit for the presidency to begin with and surely is not fit now. Lock him up.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.