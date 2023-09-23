Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Threatening business

EDITOR: As the city of Santa Rosa is set to advance proposals to redevelop the Third Street parking garage and a second downtown parking lot (“City eyes plan for downtown,” Sept. 12), downtown merchants have expressed valid concerns about the inherent threat to their businesses due to the loss of available parking spaces.

Your article cites a “city-commissioned study of downtown parking between October 2021 and April 2022 found that 74% of the more than 8,700 public and private spots were vacant during peak hours.” A study conducted while we had yet to emerge from the pandemic and resume normal activities is a poor argument for eliminating parking.

While the city forges ahead with this plan, regardless of the consequences, what is the plan for supporting and serving the merchants who are so vital to downtown? Without them, what reason would there be to visit the core of our city? While housing is a pressing need, it should not be planned without consideration for the collateral damage that threatens downtown businesses.

ELEANOR BUTCHART

Santa Rosa

Regulatory costs

EDITOR: Nowhere does the Los Angeles Times column you printed Sunday (“Who will insure the fire-stricken?”) mention the effect of skyrocketing rebuilding costs — other than inflation factors. In the Tubbs Fire, too many of our friends were forced to move away because of the many new requirements they never would use or need. (That included the power panel to plug in an electric car and sprinklers on the roof, which would have done nothing to save their houses in the Tubbs Fire). How much did those new requirements add to the cost of rebuilding, not to mention all the delays to rebuild?

Insurance issues are a complicated discussion — and they should include a review of new government requirements as well as policyholders’ misunderstandings of what insurance covers. The past six years have been a tragedy in so many ways, our hearts continue to break.

MICHELLE ULE

Santa Rosa

Romney steps aside

EDITOR: I have never agreed with Mitt Romney’s political views, but I have appreciated his clear-eyed view of Donald Trump. I also applaud him for stepping aside and allowing a new voice to emerge in the Senate. Hopefully his colleagues will take notice.

KATHY HESSE LARSEN

Sonoma

No role for violence

EDITOR: It’s time to explain how the government of free people works. Elections. That’s how we select, and that’s how we reject, elected officials. Sounds obvious, right? But in these violent, troubled, impatient times, some think storming the Capitol is an acceptable means by which to select leaders. Some think impeachment is an acceptable means by which to reject a leader with whom they don’t agree. Nope. Elections. That’s the acceptable means of selecting leadership in a free country.

The same applies to school boards. They are elected. Parents and other members of the community vote to express their policy preferences. Board members are authorized by the public to exercise their discretion in the creation and implementation of policy. Storming a school board meeting to intimidate and bully members is not acceptable. Parents have no more right to dictate policy than other members of the community. Public schools spend public money. Our money. We elect the board, then we stay engaged, pay attention and ultimately vote again when their terms expire.

That’s how we remain a thriving free country. There is no role for violence, verbal or physical, in America. None.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Accountability for all

EDITOR: Wait a minute. Law enforcement works for us, the community. I don’t want them to shoot someone eight times just to be sure they’re not a threat. I don’t want them to shoot an exhausted person, unarmed, lying face down, in the head, execution style. I don’t want our district attorney to not be able to prosecute because the shooter “only followed procedure.” This has happened too many times (“Too much influence?” Sunday).

It’s easy to just focus on the shooter and spend our emotional outrage on that person. But, yes, when they are really just “following procedure,” the training and procedure are really the problem.

In wrongful death suits, every person and agency that has developed and promoted such a warped and inhumane procedure should also be charged. The author of the procedure, the training agency, the public bodies and officials who adopted the procedure. They all have a hand in the wrongful death and should be charged.

TOM HELM

Santa Rosa

