Half-baked loan program

EDITOR: I didn’t see anything in the requirements for Santa Rosa’s program to assist first-time homebuyers stipulating that the home must be used a primary residence and that no portion can be rental property until the loan is paid in full (“Help for first-time homebuyers,” Sept. 23). Violating this restriction should result in immediate demand for repayment of the loan, or foreclosure proceedings should be initiated.

Other requirements should include:

― The property cannot be used as collateral for additional borrowing, specifically a second mortgage as long as there is any balance outstanding on the loan.

— In the event of default, the city of Santa Rosa must be first in line for any proceeds from a forced sale.

― The property must be properly maintained and subject to yearly inspections until the loan is paid off.

— Taxes and insurance must be current at all times, with an impound account if necessary, with Santa Rosa named as the primary beneficiary in the event of total loss.

While this program is well-intentioned, it is apparent from the article it has not been completely thought out. If the city wants to become a mortgage banker, it needs to do a better job of protecting the rest of us who are lending the money.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Revitalized unions

EDITOR: Once again, we are told that unions are demanding too much to improve their members’ working conditions and lives. Yet one can only wonder why unions have become revitalized, more unions are forming, and more strikes are occurring nationwide. What is the specter haunting our nation these days?

Could it be the concretization of thought among working class people that corporate America actually controls the purse strings of our country and will continue to rake in huge profits that allow stockholders and executives to lead lifestyles of the rich and famous?

The wealth gap in this country has never been greater. Yet pleading poverty seems to be the modus operandi of corporations and their directors, entertainment executives and high-tech entrepreneurs.

My suggestion to columnist George F. Will (“UAW can strike, but it’s running out of gas,” Sept. 21) is that he read or reread the history of the American labor movement — and what unions were able to achieve for millions of hardworking men and women. He obviously didn’t learn that lesson.

GENE GROSS

Santa Rosa

Too many school districts

EDITOR: Santa Rosa has nine school districts. Santa Rosa City Schools serves 16,000 students, the other eight districts combined serve 20,000. In rural areas, districts that serve less than a few thousand students make sense, as towns have compelling reasons to stay small. It is much harder to make the case for why certain districts in Santa Rosa are alone.

Education is a complex and scientific endeavor requiring large amounts of institutional and professional knowledge in order to be done well. The smaller a district, the less likely there is the internal expertise required for schools to flourish. To give an idea of what is expected, California creates standards of teaching to evaluate quality instruction; there are 38. When teachers work in teams and collaborate consistently, they can lean on each other’s expertise. Expecting one teacher to be an expert on 38 topics is unrealistic, but in a team of four to eight, this becomes a much more manageable task.

I am not saying that large districts are best, but there are long-term financial and professional reasons to have medium-

sized districts where collaboration and administrative cost savings can be achieved.

ETHAN COSGROVE

Santa Rosa

Shutdown pay

EDITOR: During a government shutdown, Congress receives full pay while the military gets none. So if a war breaks out, let’s send our representatives into battle, led by Gens. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene being well compensated to fight America’s battles. In the meantime, the military and the Senate would fund the government, including support for Ukraine in no time. Who in the world decided Congress receives full pay during a government shutdown?

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Ill-advised housing policy

EDITOR: Generation Housing is proposing an ill-advised policy by asking taxpayers to fund another bond, adding to California’s immense debt, in order to replace single-family homes with fourplex housing and/or small apartment complexes. Concurrently, they seek fewer parking spaces for a world they view as becoming necessarily more dense with respect to living arrangements. Such a demand of county leaders is rooted in equity and virtue-signaling, not in making our communities healthier or more resilient. This proposal cannot be the next vision for our county.

ROBERT KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

