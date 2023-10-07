Biden’s lapse in judgment

EDITOR: The allegations leveled against President Joe Biden to justify the House impeachment inquiry seem pretty thin, but that’s beside the point. House Republicans have succeeded in appeasing Donald Trump, created a distraction for Biden and may have even convinced some voters that he is guilty by association with his son’s sketchy foreign activities.

Hunter Biden benefited handsomely off his famous last name. This may be unseemly, but it is not illegal. Joe Biden has no one to blame but himself for his current predicament. House Republicans are acting shamelessly, but that’s politics.

Biden should have stifled his son’s ambitions about becoming an international business and political consultant before they started. Biden has too much political experience, as well as intimate knowledge of his son’s weaknesses, not to have kept Hunter on a tight leash. Biden is not guilty of the allegations leveled against him. But he is guilty of letting the love for his son cloud his better judgment.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Disrespect for elders

EDITOR: Shirlee Zane’s Close to Home column nailed one of the issues facing us old folks who like to be moving around outdoors (“Looking for a loo in local parks,” Sunday). Comparing our beloved accessible California to other countries where seniors’ needs are better accommodated is sobering indeed. It goes hand in hand with whether or not we revere our elders, as is more often the case in other cultures.

There is another glaring testimony to the disregard for elders in open space, and I speak of the state park pass system. There is such a thing as a Golden Bear Pass for seniors, but it is limited: “Passes are not valid for use during the peak season, which is the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day at most state parks.”

Get that? We can get an inexpensive pass, thank you very much, but they don’t want us to use it during the best time of the year, when we are on the move. Think Armstrong Redwoods, or any of a number of attractive parks in Sonoma County. This restriction has been bugging me for years.

LAURIE LIPPIN

Guerneville

Country over party

EDITOR: It seems to me that Congress is broken, with votes almost always cast along party lines rather than reflecting the individual opinion of each member. Members, especially in the GOP, are savagely attacked if they vote their conscience. It didn’t used to be this way. Remember when Tip O’Neal would sit down with Ronald Reagan and find compromise? If I remember correctly, behavior changed in the 1990s when Newt Gingrich was speaker and the term RINO for “Republican in name only” was born. How can we get back to a time when country was put above party?

JOHN MOORE

Petaluma

Profit over patients

EDITOR: As a retired registered nurse, I have been paying close attention to conditions facing health care workers as profit takes priority over patients. Striking Kaiser workers are sacrificing income and family time to call the public’s attention to their demands. The main complaint? Not enough staff in all departments. My Kaiser doctor said as much to me when I questioned delays in referrals, testing appointments and more.

Sonoma County lost dozens of physicians after the wildfires destroyed their homes. But think about the hundreds of employees needed to serve patients. Each one is doing more with less. Yet Kaiser continues to recruit patients, run expensive ads and increase copays.

A tax filing for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in 2021, published by ProPublica, posted a salary of $13.2 million with over $2 million in other compensation for Chairman and CEO Gregory Adams. Let’s support our hardworking care providers and their families. Better salaries will recruit more workers and retain the valuable ones who remain. Maybe then, we can all thrive.

TRISH BARCLAY

Santa Rosa

A Title VII violation?

EDITOR: Pete Golis’ Sept. 17 column (“Demography is destiny; it’s time to seek change”) noted that people of color hold top positions in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County government. Golis wrote, “Not so long ago, these were jobs reserved for white guys.”

Could The Press Democrat assemble and report the actual fact history of any racist personnel policies here since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964? I have lived here 50 years and can think of several county supervisors and city council members who I think would not have countenanced racial discrimination. I doubt that government positions were being reserved for white men here in the past half-century.

However, on March 2, 2021, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors adopted the Racial Equity and Social Justice Pillar of the Sonoma County Five-Year Strategic Plan 2021-2026. Goal 2 of that pillar is to “implement strategies to make the County workforce reflect County demographic across all levels.”

As written, that suggests county employees have been directed to bring considerations of race into hiring and promotion decisions. That would be contrary to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Article 1, Section 31 of the California Constitution.

KERRY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

