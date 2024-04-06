Saturday’s letters to the editor

Appreciating immigrants

EDITOR: The Philadelphia Inquirer headline says it best: “A ship crashed into a Baltimore bridge and demolished the lies about immigration.” America is great again, and it was built on the red, white, blue and brown. Our fathers and grandfathers had tough lives. We have all benefited from immigration.

One-hundred years ago, most folks did not have running water or electricity. That’s barely two generations. Today’s problems could be considered small in comparison, as those people lived far from health care or emergency services.

Congress could solve the integrating and processing o fmigrants into mainstream contributive society in a heartbeat, but they don’t.

The Baltimore bridge workers are a great example of brown people sustaining America, as they come out and perform tasks across the board and while we sleep that no others will.

I appreciate workers.

MICHAEL BURROUGHS

Santa Rosa

Quibbles with Air Force

EDITOR: There are a lot of things about the fighter jet story that don't pass a simple credibility test.

First off, the statement about the weather conditions is hardly even relevant. This type of jet fighter can climb through any weather and all conditions in a matter of minutes. The F-35 has a routine low altitude rate of climb capability of 30,000 feet per minute at a rate of 320 knots (or 368 mph).

Therefore, thirty minutes after lift off from Travis this aircraft should have been at a very high altitude and almost half the way to Luke Air Force Base. Why then does a Rohnert Park resident (and a Bodega Bay resident) see it at a low altitude?

The explanation for this is simple: A hot-shot pilot screwing around in an unauthorized manner. Gimme a break! This kind of cover story is as old as the hills.

LARRY HEMSTREET

Santa Rosa

Ignoring Trump’s role

EDITOR: Amazing. A half-page column about the need for a 9/11 commission for COVID, and not one mention of Donald Trump’s part in spreading misinformation thereby increasing the deaths of COVID patients to over 1 million Americans (“U.S. needs a 9/11 commission for COVID, March 29). Think about that: over 1 million Americans died during Trump’s presidency from COVID. Some of those deaths occurred after the vaccines were available. And why is that? Because Trump downplayed the seriousness of COVID and encouraged people not to wear masks or take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID while he was president.

And why did he do this? Anyone who has watched Bob Woodward’s Trump interview knows the reason Trump downplayed COVID was because he thought if he alarmed people about the pandemic, he would not be reelected.

To read a half-page article in the newspaper about this shameful time in our history without a single mention of Trump’s contribution to the misinformation and spread of Covid is almost criminal.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

No surprise

EDITOR: It should come as no surprise that meetings between the city of Santa Rosa and the school board concluded in a failure to reach agreement on the status of the school resource officer program, and there will be no pilot program ready for the fall semester. No surprise since two of the three members of the school board committee were and are probably still adamantly opposed to reinstatement of this once successful program.

In the past when the issue of cost surfaced, the city offered to pay for half if the school district covered the other half, an agreement that was acceptable to both parties and should be now if there was a sincere desire to move forward.

The stated concern that minority students might be mistreated by the presence of a uniformed officer is nonsense and based on old data from large cities in the east that may not have had the well-trained and carefully selected officers for these assignments as they have been in Santa Rosa.

The school board and the superintendent appear determined to proceed with upgrading civilian safety positions to deal with campus interruptions. For minor skirmishes this may succeed, but nothing compares to the background, skills and training, uniformed officers are capable of providing middle and high schools.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

He’s a poet!

EDITOR: A shoutout to Riley O’Hara from Sonoma Valley High School for winning best in state at the California Poetry Out Loud competition in Sacramento last month! He competed against 51 other students and is heading to Washington D.C. next month for the national competition. A special thanks to all the teachers and leaders in the California Poets in the Schools for their continued support and guidance.

MARY SIMMONS

Kenwood

A lovely photo

EDITOR: This morning’s paper has a joyful photo of a joyful woman receiving her assistant nursing pin at graduation (“Graduates set to support long-term care facilities,” April 4). I’ve kept that front page nearby all day because it has felt so good to have something so positive and happy visible in the news. Thank you.

MARLENE MORRISON

Santa Rosa

