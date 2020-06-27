Rethinking the police

EDITOR: I’ve been seeing a lot of talk about defunding the police. I think we need to do the opposite. I think we need to greatly increase salaries for police but also make it mandatory that any applicant have a degree in philosophy, public health or psychology and a minor in police science.

For those already on the job, have a time range for them to get enrolled in these programs or be phased out.

The FBI and some state police departments have these requirements, and their workers aren’t so apt to be racist and commit acts of evil.

You ask, are there great police officers in our midst? Almost everyone says they know great people who are police officers. I do myself. However, all of these great officers need to stand up for the soul of their profession and forcefully oppose the criminal elements in their midst.

Being silent in the face of this persistent racism isn’t great policing but condoning the continuation of the problem. Every right-thinking officer needs to stand up for all the good they do and get rid of the dinosaurs who ooze hatred and prejudice. Then the people and the police can sing the same tune of peace and harmony.

Please stand up.

JOHN LYHNE

Race in America

EDITOR: I was disappointed by Spencer Humphrey’s letter (“All lives matter,” June 20), which showed a lack of understanding of Black Lives Matter. It isn’t that Black lives matter more than others, it is that they matter as much as anyone.

They matter so Black people can walk down the street without being stopped and frisked for little to no reason.

They matter so Black people can drive without being pulled over for no reason or a minor infraction.

They matter so Black people can apply for a job or a loan and not be denied due to the amount of melanin in their skin.

They matter so Black people can have a barbecue, watch birds or have a picnic without having the police called.

I understand that I have white privilege. I don’t have to worry about getting kicked off a train for laughing with my friends. I don’t have to worry about my sons being harassed for driving or sleeping or standing on their porch and reaching for their wallets.

If you think there’s no difference in Black and white lives in our country, you aren’t looking at the harsh reality that has driven people of all colors to protest. Enough is enough. Black lives matter.

ALICE FORD-SALA

Santa Rosa

Tyrannical protests

EDITOR: Did you know that now it’s not good enough to mind your own business or to keep your thoughts to yourself to avoid confrontation and not cause trouble? Yes, that’s not good enough anymore. The protesters say, “silence is violence.”

They want to tell us what to say, what to do and how to think. That is pure tyranny. They want us to forfeit our right to have an opinion, for gosh sakes. Most people love America, and we love our freedom and liberty, which is the genesis of opportunity. I don’t want to forfeit any of it. It is the bedrock of our lives.

What do you think all our soldiers fought and died for? Freedom, the sweetest word. I hope we protect and defend it. Instead of kissing the protesters’ feet, we should be kissing the ground we walk on.

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

Keep campus cops

EDITOR: The notion to eliminate school resource officers is a bit like shooting yourself in the foot (“Reexamining officers on campus,” Sunday). Pun intended. In my 15 years as a high school administrator, I came to know three different officers. All three were kind, caring and respected by both staff and students. They responded to students being bullied and threatened. They curtailed gang activity and monitored drug presence on campus. They are, first and foremost, first responders for medical needs and (God forbid) active shooters. The armchair quarterbacks who favor eliminating them would do well to talk to school administrators and/or volunteer for a ride-along with a local police officer before eradicating such an important program in our schools. Replacing them with "counselors" just wouldn't cut it.

LISA Z. LAUREN

Santa Rosa

Renaming Fort Bragg

EDITOR: We already know these arguments. Remember when women wanted to keep our own names upon marriage, that is, keep our fathers’ name? And what about all those marital compromises leading to hyphenated names, and then all that decision-making for naming babies, and all that extra typing? We managed that.

Braxton Bragg’s name is Mudd (a reference to Samuel Mudd, the doctor who treated John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln).

I have a better name for Fort Bragg, which sticks with the same initials to minimize the impact of change: Fort Baptista, after my immigrant Italian grandfather who entered into a seven-year indenture with a lumber company rebuilding San Francisco in 1907 (the average lumberjack died within five years).

He lived, sent for a bride and eventually settled in the San Fernando Valley. By all calculations, they were in Fort Baptista long enough to conceive my mother before they moved. Ah, the youthful bliss of Fort Baptista.

See, we feel better already.

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

President, not entertainer

Editor: Michael Burwen thinks Donald Trump rallies are good entertainment (“That’s entertainment,” Letters, Thursday). That’s nice. The only problem is that he wasn’t elected to be an entertainer. He is supposed to be president.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

