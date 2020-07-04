Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Toppling statues

EDITOR: In a refreshing moment of objectivity, Eugene Robinson wrote that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson “gave us a nation grotesquely disfigured by slavery, but they also gave us the constitutional tools … with which to heal that original near-fatal flaw” (“Racism isn’t an idea to honor in bronze and marble,” June 24). His perspective on how white, slave-owning Founding Fathers let it happen would have been helpful.

As it turned out, the nation they founded fought, probably, the first war in history of the world that freed slaves rather than enslaving the losers. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Will Robinson target a Lincoln statue next?

Teddy Roosevelt had an historical contemporary, Vladimir Lenin. While Roosevelt was participating in a democratic election, Lenin was leading a violent, bloody revolution that led to the formation of the USSR — gulags and all.

Hopefully, Robinson will support the removal of the statue of Lenin in Seattle with an equal amount of ink.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

Not entertaining

EDITOR: Sorry, Michael Burwen, but the president’s rallies are anything but “entertainment” (“That’s entertainment,” Letters, June 25). I find them horrifying, pathetic, infuriating, insulting and dangerous.

I am hopelessly old fashioned, I suppose, but I am used to looking to a president for leadership, compassion and vision. I don’t look to them for entertainment. Don’t get me wrong, I laugh at the buffoon-in-chief every day, but I don’t find him in the least bit amusing.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Keeping people safe

EDITOR: A recent letter implied that people may feel free to ignore current and future health orders because of the behavior of protesters who had "no regard for personal health or the health of others" (“Protests and the virus,” June 24). It is precisely because of their regard for the health of others that local protesters joined millions of people around the world to demand an end to excessive use of force.

There is no longer any denying that Black and brown men, women and children put their health at risk every day in this country simply by going about their lives: showing up to work (David McAtee), exercising (Ahmaud Arbery), running errands (Elijah McClain), even sleeping in their own beds (Breonna Taylor). The fact that protesters were willing to put themselves at some risk of COVID-19 to speak up against how our justice system is treating so many in the country illustrates the urgency of changing the status quo.

Wearing masks and staying at home help keep people safe. Demanding changes to the way we treat people of color in this country also keeps people safe. If we don’t remain vigilant, lives are at stake on both fronts.

NORA MALLONEE BRAND

Santa Rosa

‘PC blasphemy’

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported Tuesday that the Sonoma County Alliance accepted the resignation of its president because, in a letter to the membership, he used the phrase “ALL lives matter,” a PC blasphemy these days in which white privilege is to be condemned. Does this mean he should have said “white lives don't matter”? Give me a break!

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Masks, for the common good

EDITOR: In this country there is a divide. This divide takes many forms. For example, I’m a big walker/hiker. Many folks who I encounter walking or biking aren’t wearing masks. During this most serious pandemic in generations, we must wear masks when in proximity to others in public. Freedom isn’t doing what we darn well please, regardless of others. People have survived for thousands of years by working together for the common good.

RON HAYES

Santa Rosa

