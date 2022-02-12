Schmidt: Wear the RINO emblem with pride

The rhinoceros is second only to elephants as the largest land mammal in the world. Rhinos are solitary animals but there are exceptions. They do form pairs, which can lead to forming larger groups. They can be calm, stubborn and curious. Rhinos interact with elephants regularly at watering holes but tend to compete for food sources and will thus usually walk away. Rhinos are not a supporter of a change in habitat. Three of the five species of rhinoceros are critically endangered due to poaching and habitat loss. Conservationists are now trying to save rhinos from extinction.

Rhinos and RINOs have a lot in common.

The term RINO stands for Republicans in Name Only. In recent years, the designation has been used for any Republican who has spoken against the former president. The name-calling attacks have only escalated since the events of Jan. 6, 2021, on Capitol Hill.

On Feb. 4 the Republican National Committee unanimously voted on a resolution to formally censure Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and to no longer support them as members of the Republican Party. The pair were punished for their work on the Jan. 6 House select committee. The Republican National Committee has accused Cheney and Kinzinger of “the persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” With that statement, the party has endorsed the desecration of the Capitol and the attempt to interfere with Congress’ constitutional duties and the peaceful transfer of power.

Cheney and Kinzinger aren’t the only RINOs out there. Trump has called all of the following senators RINOs: Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Rounds and John Thune of South Dakota and Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Trump also called Karl Rove, Republican strategist and senior adviser to President George W. Bush, a “RINO of the highest order.”

The giants of the Republican Party would all be considered RINOs by today’s Republican standards. President Abraham Lincoln was the standard-bearer of the anti-insurrection sentiment. The current party of Lincoln seemingly has no problem embracing an insurrection and fealty to one man. President Dwight Eisenhower, who served as Allied supreme commander in Europe during World War II, probably could have never imagined the authoritarian movement swelling within his own country. Would Ronald Reagan still consider the United States “the shining city on a hill” today?

The Republican National Committee’s decision demonstrates that RINOs, which I will refer to from here forward as rhinos, are no longer welcome at the watering hole. It is time that the pair of rhinos named Cheney and Kinzinger leave their territory, walk away from the elephants, and form a larger group. Even though these conservatives don’t want to leave their habitat, they must, or risk being poached. They need to wander out into the wilderness and find new sources of food.

The national committee’s vote seems to have caused a showdown of sorts. A moment of truth between those on the right who are rational and those who are radical. Rational rhinos are being politically exiled. The solitary rhinos need to start distinguishing themselves from the GOP. They should leave the party and consider running as independents from here forward or until the electoral system changes.

There are plenty of caveats to having candidates run as independents. One such challenge is the fact that voters do not have an understanding of where an independent candidate stands on issues. One advantage that rhino independents would have is that they already have an identity. Their platform is the long-established, traditional Republican platform. Those ideals the Republican Party used to believe in, such as pro-democracy (here and abroad), belief in the rule of law and a strong foreign policy. They are anti-Russia, anti-authoritarianism and favor free trade and limited government.

There are plenty of successful rhinos out there. In fact, rhinos can be quite popular. According to a recent Morning Consult poll, the top four most popular governors are all rhinos. All four of these governors have backed away from Trump’s influence. In order of approval are Govs. Phil Scott of Vermont, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Larry Hogan of Maryland and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. In 2020, Collins won reelection in Maine with 51% of the votes. Trump received 44% of the vote there. Sasse carried his state with 67.4% of the votes, while Trump trailed Sasse in Nebraska with 58.5%.

Rhinos have already been banished. The Republican Party has made it clear they are no longer welcome. They might as well find strength and safety in numbers. It remains to be seen whether independent rhinos will be electorally successful. But they should wear the rhino emblem with honor and pride.

Lynn Schmidt is a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

