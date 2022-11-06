Schrager: Republicans’ plan to fix the economy is … we’re still waiting

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s easy to criticize the Democrats’ economic policies now that they have had a few years in power and passed several big bills, but also because they’ve articulated a clear economic vision for the country: expanding the government’s role in the economy with more generous social programs, higher taxes for the very wealthy and industrial policy that supports favored industries. They promise a more equal economy carefully managed by wise bureaucrats and labor unions.

Even if you don’t like the Democrats’ economic philosophy, it’s at least coherent. Republicans don’t have such a clear vision, and in many ways that’s worse than having policies you disagree with.

We do know what Republicans used to stand for: limited government, which meant lower taxes and less regulation and spending. Even though the party’s policies didn’t always follow those principles — there were forays into protectionism and high deficits — there was at least a free-market ideal and a belief in individual initiative. While you’ll still hear some lip service to the old ideals, it’s a mystery how Republicans intend to fix a low-growth, high-inflation economy. Adding to the confusion, some Republicans have begun questioning free markets.

The lack of detail does insulate the party from some criticism — you can’t analyze wha’'s not there. So far, the closest thing we have to a Republican economic agenda is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America” — one page of bullet points, most of which are not about the economy. It does lead off with the promise of “An Economy That’s Strong,” but that’s followed by vague pledges to fight inflation by curbing “wasteful spending” and increasing pay with “pro-growth tax and deregulatory policies.” There’s also a bullet point on encouraging energy independence by cutting in half the time required to get project permits, and there’s a mention of having more telemedicine. Though short on detail, this at least sounds fairly consistent with traditional Republican policies.

I’m more concerned about another bullet point that promises to “expand US manufacturing and enhance America’s economic competitiveness and cyber resiliency.” It also promises to stop tech companies from “putting politics ahead of people.” While still vague, those ideas sound sympathetic to the new wing of the party that wants less trade and is enthusiastic for more industrial policy, as this speech from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio indicates. Other plans include strengthening the border and curtailing illegal immigration, with no mention of reforming or fixing problems with legal migration, which the country needs to help propel growth.

There’s more detail in the proposed budget, “Blueprint to Save America” from the House of Representatives’ conservative caucus, the Republican Study Committee. It includes cuts to regulations (it ends sugar tariffs and makes occupational licensing less onerous) and reduces spending on various government agencies. It also dares to put entitlements such as Medicare and Social Security on a more sustainable path and pledges to cut taxes. But the budget also reduces both legal and illegal migration and includes more loopholes and distortions (though it does eliminate state and local tax deductions and welfare cliffs that discourage welfare recipients from getting jobs).

The blueprint is the closest thing Republicans have to a specific economic vision, but it’s not getting much buy-in from the rest of the party. This is probably because parts of the budget are quite extreme, especially on social issues and immigration. But the lukewarm reception may also reflect a Republican Party that has become ambivalent to the idea of limiting government involvement in the economy.

For example, Republicans should be explaining to Americans why putting entitlements on a more sustainable path, with reasonable reforms such as indexing the retirement age to life expectancy, is the fiscally responsible thing to do for both taxpayers and beneficiaries. Instead, when Democrats accuse them of gutting the program, GOP leadership is silent.

The Republican platform pretty much boils down to lower taxes, more domestic energy production, possible industrial policy and a bunch of anti-woke initiatives. The retreat from free markets may have started with President Donald Trump, who did cut taxes and do lots of useful deregulation, but he also favored less trade and immigration, increased the debt and advocated for industrial policy with restrictions on trade as part of his attempts to restore manufacturing to the U.S.