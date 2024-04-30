PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Sebastopol puts public safety first

Sebastopol’s City Council made a difficult but unavoidable decision to pursue a merger of its venerable volunteer fire department with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District. The unanimous vote doesn’t begin to capture emotional ties to the 122-year-old department, but Sebastopol, like numerous volunteer fire departments in Sonoma County, has been increasingly unable to meet staffing needs. On at least six occasions last year, no one was available to respond to 911 calls, former interim Chief Jack Piccinini said when he stepped down in November. Gold Ridge firefighters already respond to Sebastopol calls under mutual aid agreements, and a merger will continue an ongoing consolidation that has reduced the number of fire departments in Sonoma County from 40 to fewer than 20. Details of the merger remain to sorted out, but volunteers will continue to be a major part of Sebastopol’s firefighting force. Thumbs up.

Keeping voters in the dark

California’s open meeting and public records laws reflect a basic principle: government decision-making must take place in public. As the preamble of the Ralph M. Brown Act says, “The people do not yield their sovereignty to the bodies that serve them.” Yet state legislators quietly deep-sixed a bill to prohibit nondisclosure agreements shrouding the lawmaking process. Assembly Bill 2654 was introduced following revelations that a secrecy agreement covered negotiations over the new $20-an-hour minimum wage for fast food workers. A provision of that law appears to exempt some restaurants, including Panera, a chain run by a friend of Gov. Gavin Newsom. How did that end up in the bill? No is saying. AB 2654 by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, would have barred lobbyists, legislators, legislative staffers or employees of the governor from entering nondisclosure agreements relating to “drafting, negotiation, discussion of creation of legislation.” We editorialized in favor of the bill last month, but it failed Thursday in the Assembly Elections Committee, where five of eight members didn’t bother to vote. That’s a nondisclosure topic for another day. Thumbs down.

Bringing pandas to the bay

Stand aside, Pablo Sandoval. The Giants’ popular “panda” may be gone, but the San Francisco Zoo has once again been selected to house actual pandas. Thumbs up. Mayor London Breed returned from a recent trip to China with a letter of intent to send a pair of rare and endearing creatures to San Francisco next year. Most anyone who ever stood in the in long lines for a firsthand look would tell you it’s worth the wait. Note, we said once again. Pandas were displayed in San Francisco briefly during global tours in 1984 and 1985, and an agreement for a more permanent exhibit was announced in 1993 but didn’t come to fruition. Before any pandas arrive, San Francisco will need to raise millions of dollars to build an exhibit space and ensure a supply of bamboo to feed them and show that the zoo is prepared to care for the endangered animals. Here’s hoping they succeed.

