Sipher: Invading Ukraine already backfired on Putin once

Vladimir Putin is often portrayed in Western media as a master strategist and shrewd tactician. Russia’s recent threats to invade Ukraine and disrupt post-Cold War European security have been received in a similar vein. “Checkmate,” a CNN opinion piece last month proclaimed. “Putin has the West cornered.” The Russian president appears to have seized the initiative, controlling the crisis narrative and forcing NATO leaders to play by his rules.

It’s true that there are few obvious positive outcomes for President Joe Biden or U.S. allies in the current standoff. The crisis is partially a consequence of mishandling Putin’s conduct over the past eight years: He has been engaged in a political war against the West, seeking to damage the United States and its allies at every turn. Western powers have failed to push back effectively, offering “resets” and accommodations in the hope that he would change. Instead, Putin has continued his worldwide assault on U.S. interests. He appears to believe that America is weak and inward-focused after decades of war, a recent defeat in Afghanistan and domestic political chaos.

But while it may look like Putin is in charge now, his actions threaten to imperil the very things he claims to care about. His belligerence and risk-taking could easily lead to exactly what Russia is trying to head off: an increased U.S. presence in Europe, a strengthened and re-energized NATO, and a forever Western-oriented Ukraine. An invasion might even jeopardize what matters most to Putin: political power and control at home.

Most experts agree that Putin’s primary goals are pushing the United States out of Europe, dismantling NATO and ensuring that countries on his periphery are Kremlin vassals. Upon taking office in 2009, NATO secretary-general Anders Rasmussen met Putin and stated that he was committed to increased cooperation with Russia. Putin reportedly responded with a question: “Do you know my mission, Mr. Rasmussen? It is to make sure that your organization no longer exists.” More recently, he has opined that Ukraine should not exist as an independent country.

Above all, though, Putin’s overriding objective is political survival. Like any authoritarian, he fears that free and successful countries on his periphery may infect his own long-oppressed population with dreams of democracy and reform. Systems in Russia’s vicinity that follow the rule of law hinder the spread of the patronage networks Moscow relies on to protect the wealth of Kremlin cronies. Putin has witnessed political change in Ukraine and Belarus, as well as in allies such as Egypt and Libya, and he weathered street protests in Moscow in 2012. He has blamed the West and “terrorists” for the unrest. He also sent troops into Kazakhstan to help put down street protests in January.

Now his threat to invade Ukraine again is a tacit admission that his efforts to bring Kyiv to heel have failed. His bullying has pushed away those in Ukraine who might have been willing to work with Russia. Pro-Kremlin political parties won elections in Ukraine as early as a decade ago. But after Russia seized Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014 and launched relentless efforts to destabilize the government, more than two-thirds of Ukrainians in a recent poll described their neighbor as a hostile state — barely a decade after the country elected a pro-Russian government under Viktor Yanukovych. George Kennan once commented that “the jealous and intolerant eye of the Kremlin can distinguish, in the end, only vassals and enemies, and the neighbors of Russia, if they do not wish to be one, must reconcile themselves to being the other.” Putin’s attempt to make Ukraine a vassal has turned it into an enemy.

He’s done the same thing with NATO. As recently as a year ago, the organization’s future was in jeopardy. President Donald Trump threatened to pull U.S. troops out of Europe and belittled the alliance on a regular basis. His actions even forced a secret rear-guard action by members of his Cabinet and NATO officials to protect the institution. Some European leaders started musing about creating separate European security institutions outside of the trans-Atlantic alliance. But Putin’s saber-rattling over the past month has rejuvenated NATO and reminded its members why it exists. Even traditionally neutral states like Finland and Sweden are reconsidering their stance. In his New Year’s address to the nation, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto affirmed, “And let it be stated once again: Finland’s room to maneuver and freedom of choice also include the possibility of military alignment and of applying for NATO membership, should we ourselves so decide.”