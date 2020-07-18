Skelton: California confronts its ugly, racist past

Julie Tumamait-Stenslie scoffs when she hears defenders of the Father Junipero Serra statue in Ventura say it honors the city’s founder.

She is tribal chair of the Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians (Chumash), whose ancestors lived for generations on the Channel Islands off the Santa Barbara-Ventura coast.

“There were cities on this land for thousands and thousands of years with social, political and religious customs,” Tumamait-Stenslie says. “Today you drive on our pathways, our trading networks. We’ve been in Ventura for thousands of years.”

And when Serra defenders say the 18th century Franciscan friar, who founded the California mission system during Spanish rule, protected and cared for Indigenous people, she replies:

“He did that because we were the free work force, the slave labor for the missions. Of course he was going to protect us. What else would he do? Go out and actually pay somebody to do the work? He had free slave labor.”

Native Americans who tried to escape the missions were tracked down and often beaten. Many died of disease spread by the European invaders.

“Ninety percent of our people were gone by the end of the mission period,” the tribal chair says. “They died.”

Historians basically agree with her depiction of mission life for Indians.

The late Kevin Starr, a state librarian and professor who produced several volumes on California history, wrote in his book “California” that the mission system was “a violent intrusion into the culture and human rights of Indigenous people. ...

“They were being forced from their homelands, brought into the mission system — frequently against their will — and treated as children…. As children, they could be beaten when they proved recalcitrant or ran away from the mission, as they frequently did, and were recaptured. ...

“Many … died of shock at their displacement or of Spanish diseases. The sexual exploitation of Native American females by Spanish soldiers and other men in the colony was especially devastating as a matter of both personal violation and venereal disease.”

But there’s much more to blame for the genocide of California Indians than Serra, Spanish soldiers or Christopher Columbus, who began the decimation of Native Americans in 1492.

In 1851, California’s first elected governor, Peter Burnett, declared in his State of the State address: “That a war of extermination will continue to be waged between the two races until the Indian race becomes extinct must be expected.”

In the 1850s, the state Legislature appropriated $1.29 million to wage militia war against Native Americans. Some of that money was used to pay bounties for body parts — 25 cents per scalp, up to $5 for a whole head.

California’s Indigenous population exceeded 200,000 in 1800 but plummeted to about 15,000 by 1900.

“It’s called genocide,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said last year at a ceremony with tribal leaders as he formally apologized for the state. “No other way to describe it, and that’s the way it needs to be described in the history books.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom formally apologized to tribal leaders for violence mistreament and neglect inflicted on Navtive Americans throughout the state’s history. (RICH PEDRONCELLI / Associated Press, 2019)

California Indians always had a legitimate grievance against Serra, but their voices stayed relatively muted until Pope Francis elevated the friar to sainthood in 2015. Then the vandalism and toppling of statues began.

When the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis policeman set off nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against racism, it rekindled anger over the mistreatment of Native Americans.

Indigenous activists tore down a Serra statue in Father Serra Park in downtown Los Angeles. Protesters in San Francisco toppled a Serra statue in Golden Gate Park. Last weekend, demonstrators overturned a Serra statue in Sacramento’s Capitol Park.

In Ventura, trying to protect the community’s Serra statue from being spray-painted or ripped down, a coalition worked together and reached an agreement to remove the monument from its prominent hillside location in front of City Hall.

Tumamait-Stenslie, who lives in Ojai, says the statue symbolizes “the taking away of our livelihoods, our religion, our land — the genocide that changed us forever.”

“People say burn down the statue,” she continues, “but that's not what we want. We don’t want it vandalized. We just want it removed from a public place.”

She, Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere and Father Tom Elewaut of the nearby Mission San Buenaventura would like it to be transferred to the mission that Serra founded. On Wednesday, after listening to nearly 100 speakers during a hearing that lasted more than three hours, the Ventura City Council voted to remove the statue.