Smith: In remote Modoc County, barefaced and proud

ALTURAS

In the high desert of Modoc County, a remote expanse of mostly nothingness between Oregon and Nevada, almost no one wears a face mask.

I figured this out one morning last week, when I strolled into the sparse but well-kept office of Sheriff William “Tex” Dowdy. He took one look at my mask, and a bemused smirk spread across his boyish — and, yes, bare — face.

Then he choked down a chuckle and shrugged.

“Do whatever you want to do,” Dowdy said. “You have a choice here.”

A “choice” of this sort is not something most of us get anymore — and with good reason. We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 Americans, including 6,500 Californians, and, after a brief lull, is sending more people to hospitals than we saw even in April.

Not wearing a face mask is reckless. But in some strange way, it seems a little less so in Modoc, the only county in California that has yet to report a single case of COVID-19.

Here, residents greet one another with hugs and hearty handshakes. They go out to lunch with coworkers, sitting elbow to elbow. They laugh with abandon and slap each other’s backs without immediately slathering themselves in hand sanitizer.

And yet, while people aren’t exactly lining up around the block to get tested, the county’s main hospital is empty.

No one knows why they’ve been spared, although everyone seems to have a theory. Most insist it’s because only about 9,000 people live in the county, most of them on far-flung farms and ranches dotting 4,200 square miles of brush and rocky cliffs.

At the very least, the ultra-low people-to-acres ratio of Modoc County compared to say, Los Angeles County, raises questions about why the state would use any sort of one-size-fits-all approach to fighting the coronavirus.

The only city in the county to speak of, Alturas, has traffic lights that blink yellow, and Main Street is filled with more long-shuttered storefronts than actual operating businesses. In addition to a cafe, a small gym and a movie theater that is still shut down, there’s a hair salon. It has four chairs, and people tell me that there are never four people in there at the same time.

Dowdy sees himself as defending this way of life, frequently extolling the virtues of “personal choice” and “common sense.”

“It’s kind of insulting for the state or anybody else to think that we don’t have the common sense to do the right thing,” he told me. “And the right thing is different depending on the person. We all have our rights.”

He says he’s not trying “to poke the governor in the chest.”

But it was Modoc that was the first county to reopen its economy, weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom had ordered all Californians to stay home and to shut businesses to slow the spread of the virus. Dowdy’s office submitted a plan but didn’t wait for official approval from Newsom’s office before moving forward.

And then, last month, Dowdy was one of the first sheriffs in the state to announce that he wouldn’t be enforcing Newsom’s mask order. That prompted the governor to threaten again on Monday to withhold funding from counties that don’t cooperate with state health directives, including making sure people cover their faces in situations where social distancing isn’t possible.

Even though any reduction in state funding would surely decimate his already cash-strapped sheriff’s department, Dowdy isn’t backing down.

“I totally support the fact that if somebody wants to wear a face mask, please do so,” he said last week. “If you feel that that’s some protection for you or your family. I feel it’s a personal choice.”

I guess Dowdy figures he’s no Vernon Warnke. Back in May, Warnke, the sheriff of Merced County, was defiant. He refused to enforce the state’s stay-at-home order, because, he argued, the governor didn’t have the right to issue it in the first place, and it lead to “economic slaughter.” But now, with the rural Central Valley county on the state’s coronavirus watch list, Warnke is telling people to “wear your masks, do your social distancing, wash your hands.”

Things can change, but Dowdy is adamant. Even if there were to be an outbreak in Modoc County, he told me, he wouldn’t enforce the mask order, because residents have common sense.

“I think you would see more people wearing them, but I don’t think it’s something that I necessarily need to come out and tell people to do,” Dowdy said. “It’s very frustrating to me to think that the government believes that we’re so ignorant that they have to tell us what to do.”