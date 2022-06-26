Smith: Los Angeles poised to become California’s most progressive city

In an election year supposedly defined by the public's anxiety over rising crime and diminishing law enforcement, Los Angeles is on the verge of electing its first abolitionist City Council member.

Wrap your mind around that one.

It even took Eunisses Hernandez — the abolitionist in question — a little while to get over the shock of it. But by the time we spoke late last week, she seemed to understand what had happened in the Eastside race — and, more importantly, why it happened — better than most people.

It's all part of what the 32-year-old community activist calls a "tidal wave of progressiveness" that's washing over L.A.

On Friday, Hernandez turned what had been a narrow lead into a likely insurmountable one over incumbent City Councilman Gil Cedillo. In fact, she has already declared victory to represent District 1, which stretches from Highland Park through Elysian Park and Chinatown to Pico-Union. Cedillo has yet to concede.

Elsewhere on the Eastside, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, who campaigned on having fewer cops and repealing the law that allows the city to remove homeless encampments, has pulled ahead of incumbent City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in District 13.

On the Westside, where voters in District 11 tried to recall Councilman Mike Bonin over the proliferation of tents in Venice, civil rights lawyer Erin Darling is in the lead, promising to address homelessness without criminalization and strengthen renter protections.

In citywide races, it's much the same thing.

For controller, progressive activist Kenneth Mejia was the top vote-getter and faces City Councilman Paul Koretz in a runoff in November. For city attorney, civil rights lawyer Faisal Gill is in the lead after vowing to repeal the city's anti-camping law and enact a pause on prosecutions to evaluate the "unacceptably broad" charging of misdemeanors.

And, in the mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass has pulled ahead of billionaire developer Rick Caruso, with those who voted by mail overwhelmingly choosing her more liberal approach to addressing crime, policing and homelessness.

"This progressive surge has made itself competitive," said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of Cal State L.A.'s Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs. "And that's a big deal."

The question is what this surge or tidal wave of progressiveness means for Los Angeles — if it means anything at all.

"Primaries are low visibility, but they really do reward organization because it's generally a lower turnout, of course, than a general election," Sonenshein said. "And if you have a well-organized group that's out there pushing progressive issues, which there is this year, there are a number of organizations, they can really make a dent."

Hernandez suspects something else is going on, though. Something that's the culmination of years of hard work by progressive activists and marks the beginning of something far more permanent.

"I think the base of voters here in L.A. are more closer to the problems and the crises that are happening," she told me. "And so many of them are aware of what better solutions are or what we can be doing differently. It's what I found knocking on doors."

Liberal perception

Los Angeles is one of the most progressive cities in the country, but it's rarely thought of as the most liberal city in the state.

That title usually goes to San Francisco.

"There is a perception of San Francisco as more liberal than L.A.," Sonenshein said, "back to the days when L.A. was more conservative than it is today. I'm talking 30, 40, 50 years ago."

Of course, these days, the reputation of the city by the bay, largely shaped during its pre-tech, counterculture years, has been taking a bit of an undeserved beating.

The same primary election that delivered Hernandez to office in L.A. removed progressive Chesa Boudin from office as San Francisco's district attorney. Not "overwhelmingly," as initially reported, but by a much closer margin of 55% to 45% by the time most of the ballots had rolled in.

Nevertheless, given Boudin's national profile, it was that vote that launched a thousand ill-thought-out think pieces and several more thousand speculative tweets. The assumptions were enough to prompt Mayor London Breed to set the record straight.

"This does not mean that criminal justice reform in San Francisco is going anywhere," Breed said the morning after the primary election. "It's a false choice to think that we have to give up on criminal justice reform or give up on police reform to focus on accountability."

Yet, there are signs that progressive politics in the city, while certainly not receding, have in some ways topped out.