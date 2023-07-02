Smith: Nature loves a dictator, but we don’t have to

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Nature loves a dictator.

Within some societies in the animal kingdom, order is maintained and natural selection advanced by the dominance of the top dog, the queen bee, the lion king. Subordinate creatures oppose them at their peril.

Homo sapiens long, long ago adopted a similar hierarchy, with strongmen, pharaohs, priests, chiefs, emperors, monarchs, kings, warlords, oligarchs and the like ruling the populace, sometimes by sheer force.

Chris Smith

I cherish the fairly recent human experiment that is democracy, wouldn’t choose to live in any other form of governance. But, heavens, it is unnatural, messy, inefficient, inconsistent, fragile and, clearly, in great jeopardy.

Here in America, the social construct of democracy exists, for the most part, only in the government aspect of our lives. Elsewhere, as far as I can tell, good ol’ authoritarianism pretty much calls the shots.

Families aren’t usually democratic institutions. Imagine three siblings informing Mom and Dad that they constitute a majority in the household and have voted that dinner will be pizza and Tater Tots. Despite holding just two votes, watch the parents serve up chicken with broccoli.

School is generally a hierarchy controlled by headmasters, vice principals and deans. Churches are commonly managed from the top down. In the typical workplace, everyone knows who’s the boss.

For billions of people around the world, there is no democracy, anywhere. Virtually every facet of their lives is controlled by autocrats who tell them in essence they should be happy with what they have and what they are allowed to do. And if they aren’t happy, they had best keep it to themselves.

Admit it, if you were a national leader, might you prefer to be a despot? Why would a Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong Un care to be bothered by rules of law, opposition political parties, elections, independent courts, representative legislatures, a free press, dissenters?

President Joe Biden has taken some heat for referring to China’s president, Xi Jinping, as a dictator. I don’t know if it’s the best descriptor. But I do know that this is how Amnesty International responded last fall to word that Xi would assume a third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China:

“President Xi’s decade in power has been characterized by sweeping arbitrary detentions, a ruthless nationwide crackdown on freedom of expression and association, crimes against humanity against Muslims in the Xinjiang region, and a dramatic escalation of repression in Hong Kong … (Xi’s third term) is an ominous moment not only for the millions of Chinese citizens who have suffered grave human rights violations under his rule, but also for people around the world who feel the impact of the Chinese government’s repression.”

Xi, ruler of a civilization more than 3,000 years old and with a current population of 1.4 billion, seems keen to outgun, outpower and outlast our young nation and its experiment in governance by the people. The same seems true of Putin.

Both, as supreme leaders, are just doing what comes naturally.

Meanwhile, we Americans erode our democracy from inside by antagonizing each other amid a blue vs. red culture war that freezes legislatures in deadlock and feeds the hemorrhaging of hope that we will unify to preserve our nation and the glorious, besieged approach to the exercising of power that seeks to distinguish us from hyenas.

What in the world are we doing?

Chris Smith is a retired Press Democrat columnist and reporter. He lives in Santa Rosa.

