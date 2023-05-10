Smith: On reparations, moral duty vs. political reality

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

One morning a few months back, I came to understand the true meaning of reparations.

I was talking with Gloria Holland, one of the survivors of Section 14, the neighborhood of Black homeowners that Palm Springs burned to the ground in the 1950s and 1960s to make way for the high-end hotels and restaurants that define the city today.

Holland’s family, like many other families, was forced to resettle on a dusty, desolate stretch of desert several miles away. Her voice still cracks with emotion when she talks about it.

“I’m a young girl watching this man stand in this doorway, half-dressed with just his underwear on, pleading don’t kill him and don’t burn his house down,” she told me. “They did it anyway.”

Since those dark days, life has mostly been kind to Holland. For her, money isn’t really an issue. But money — and a lot of it — is the issue in the survivors’ legal claim against Palm Springs, as it should be in any claim of reparations.

It’s not because a specific sum will make up for what anyone lost, Holland explained, but because it’s a necessary statement from government about the worth of Black life.

“They undervalue us. And that’s been going on for over 400 years.”

I’ve thought a lot about what Holland said as I’ve watched conservatives react with outrage and liberals with conspicuous silence to calculations from California’s reparations task force about how much Black people have lost and are potentially owed for enduring decades of systemic racism.

We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars — maybe even, according to one estimate making the rounds, hundreds of billions of dollars. That could go to both Black people like me whose ancestors were enslaved, as well as Black people like Holland, who suffered a specific wrong, in her case by the city of Palm Springs.

“The breadth and depth of the historical and ongoing harm done to this group of people makes clear that the relevant question is not whether compensation should be given,” the task force report said, “but rather, how much is necessary.”

On Saturday, the task force’s nine members adopted a series of recommendations that justify that compensation, citing a long list of racist laws and government policies that harmed Black people and deprived us of wealth, health and, in many cases, freedom.

But it won’t be easy to get the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom to actually follow whatever the task force recommends and make reparations a reality by agreeing to pay up. Consider that California’s entire annual budget is only about $300 billion and, lately, there has been a whole lot of hand-wringing in Sacramento over a growing deficit as the economy has slowed.

So, “impossible,” is a word I’ve heard thrown around quite a bit. “Absurd” is another.

Meanwhile, polling continues to show flagging public opinion about reparations. One survey conducted late last year by the Pew Research Center found that just 30% of Americans favor providing compensation to the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S., with a full 68% opposed.

Predictably, a majority of Black people — 77% — say descendants should be repaid in some way. But only 18% of white people, 39% of Latinos and 33% of Asian Americans say the same. And cash payments ranked as the least popular option for all the forms that reparations might take.

This is still very much a country that, when it comes to dollars and cents and almost anything else meaningful, doesn’t value Black life. And so, even liberal California is rapidly approaching a crossroads with its nascent reparations movement.

What is morally right is about to run headfirst into what is politically possible. It won’t be pretty, but it will be revealing. Compromises will likely be necessary to get anything close to what’s owed, despite historical fact and the careful calculations of losses that were drawn up by the task force’s economic advisers, led by William Spriggs, chief economist for the AFL-CIO.

Few understand the coming political landscape more than state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, and Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, the only lawmakers on the reparations task force. “It’s one thing to be aspirational,” Bradford told me recently. “It is another thing to be rooted in reality of what you can get.”

The task force is required by law to complete its work by July 1 and, after that, will disband after almost two years of monthly meetings. When that happens, much of the work to keep reparations alive in California will fall to Bradford and Jones-Sawyer. As the latter put it: “There are recommendations and then there’s implementation of legislation. And that (implementation) probably will be the most difficult part.”