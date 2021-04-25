Smolens: Newsom recall is serious — and may be bizarre

Californians likely will soon be reminded that a recall vote bears little resemblance to a typical election.

If you weren’t around in 2003 when Gov. Gray Davis was recalled from office, be prepared for a new, bizarre yet very serious political experience.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appears certain to face a recall election later this year and once it qualifies for the ballot, as it is expected to do, the intense level of attention the campaign has received so far will pale in comparison to what comes next.

A flood of candidates are expected to run to replace Newsom. The list of announced and potential candidates is growing almost daily and ranges from former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox to Olympic gold medalist and transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner to former adult film actress Mary Carey.

The campaign promises to be one part circus, one part policy debate and two parts intricate political maneuvering where replacement candidates must vie against each other, while convincing voters they don’t want the governor to stick around.

Recall election voters will face two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office? Who should replace him?

If the governor is recalled, which requires a majority vote, the candidate with the most votes replaces him. That could be a relatively small number. With a likely large field, some analysts predict a candidate could become governor with between 20% and 30% of the vote.

The filing rules, low threshold to win and relatively short length of the campaign kick the door open for a lot more people to run, for whatever reason. The sheer volume of candidates and publicity stunts to gain attention could create a lot of noise that takes some oxygen away from the more serious contenders.

The 2003 recall election featured 135 replacement candidates on the ballot. Among them was movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican whose celebrity helped propel him into the governor’s office as voters ousted Davis.

Right now, the dynamics of the two recalls are very different. Davis’ job-approval rating sank below 30%, the state suffered rolling blackouts because of a dysfunctional energy system, and California had a huge budget deficit. More than 55% of the voters cast ballots in favor of recall.

A poll released March 30 by the Public Policy Institute of California had Newsom’s job approval at 53% among likely voters. Only 40% said they would vote to recall him while 56% said they would not. The state budget has a burgeoning surplus.

The recall is being driven by the Republican Party and has been fueled by criticism of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, particularly the hotly disputed shutdowns of businesses and schools. The governor’s ill-advised decision to attend an indoor birthday party at a fancy restaurant in November while advising Californians to avoid gatherings didn’t help him.

How much all of that will resonate in a likely fall campaign is uncertain. The PPIC poll said three out of four Californians believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Meanwhile, California's COVID-19 case rate is one of the lowest in the nation. That doesn’t absolve Newsom of his missteps — or other problems facing the state — but it makes them seem more distant.

Further, as yet there is no potential replacement candidate with anywhere near the stature and buzz of a Schwarzenegger, who before the Davis recall had become an increasing presence on the political scene by backing causes and candidates.

But things can change quickly, as they have in the past year. California could experience a resurgence of the virus as some other states have, and unforeseen controversies could sink Newsom’s standing. The replacement field is far from set.

As before, this recall is attracting interest from a wide variety of politicians, regular citizens and publicity seekers.

Carey falls into the latter category. So does Los Angeles pop culture icon Angelyne (“L.A.’s own billboard queen”). Both ran in 2003.

Carey, whose real name is Mary Ellen Cook, acknowledged she ran in 2003 as “a publicity gig,” but says this time she’s more serious. However, she still peppers her comments with sexual innuendo.

Jenner appears to be taking this seriously. She has endorsed the recall and reportedly discussed a candidacy with high-profile Republican consultants, including some who worked for former President Donald Trump, before announcing last week.

She has received plenty of attention since her days as a 1976 decathlon champion. She has been on the cover of Vogue magazine, starred in reality television shows and has a big social media presence.

Jenner also has been an activist on social issues and was a speaker at a rally at the Women’s March in Los Angeles last year.

She supported Trump in 2016 — something that could be a liability in deep blue California — but then criticized his policies rolling back transgender rights.

Republican political consultant Anne Dunsmore, who works with the group Rescue California in support of the recall, told the Sacramento Bee the campaign is likely to look like a circus as more candidates enter the race, but that could generate more interest.

“Caitlyn Jenner, for example, she has 10 million followers” on one of her social media accounts, Dunsmore said. “She brings a universe of people that are not typically associated with Republicans or conservatives to the table.”

It’s pretty easy to get on the ballot. A replacement candidate can either pay about $4,000 in filing fees — $500 more than in 2003 — or collect 7,000 valid signatures and submit them two months before the election.

Carey finished 10th when she ran in 2003. She since has been a regular on reality TV shows (albeit related to substance abuse), a radio host and continues to sell merchandise on her website. She makes appearances at nightclubs and strip clubs.

Carey has stopped performing in adult films, but in 2004 she won a handful of awards from adult entertainment industry associations. The X-rated Critics Organization named her “Mainstream Media Favorite.”

She got plenty of exposure for her $3,500.

