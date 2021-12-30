Smolens: The risk to U.S. democracy and threat of civil war

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The Associated Press recently published the results of a remarkable, if unheralded investigation. After months of painstaking research, the news organization laid out proof that the amount of possible voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election was so small it would have made no difference in the outcome.

That may sound familiar, but there’s a significant distinction. Much of the reporting and analysis of the election over the past year has pointed out that former President Donald Trump’s claim that voting was rigged against him had no evidence to back it up. Recounts, audits and court rulings by bipartisan elections officials and judges came to that conclusion.

The Associated Press said it reviewed every case of potential fraudulent votes in the six battleground states where Trump disputed the results and found fewer than 475.

The report didn’t get a whole lot of attention and isn’t likely to change many, if any, minds among those who have bought into Trump’s canard that the election was stolen from him.

But it was proof positive and important for the record that further confirms this truth: It is Trump who sought to steal the election, and is still trying.

The effort to undermine democracy then and in the future has been laid bare by diverse sources recently.

The congressional select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has released information that increasingly shows Trump and his allies fomented the insurrection and worked to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election as president.

In a Washington Post column, three former Army generals urged immediate action to prevent another insurrection following the 2024 presidential election, which they fear could be assisted by breakaway factions within the military. On the heels of their plea, the Pentagon announced new policies aimed at countering extremism in the military.

UC San Diego professor Barbara Walter, who has studied civil wars around the world for decades, says the United States is heading down the path toward another one of its own. Walter and her book “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them,” due out in January, have been getting widespread national attention.

Walter acknowledged this is hard to fathom for many people.

“No one wants to believe that their beloved democracy is in decline, or headed toward war,” she writes in her book, according to excerpts in the Washington Post.

The political science professor sits on a CIA advisory panel — the Political Instability Task Force — that takes a worldwide look at nations that are at risk of spiraling toward violent conflict. She has noted the panel is not allowed to examine the United States. On her own, she used the same metrics to assess the U.S.

“If you were an analyst in a foreign country looking at events in America — the same way you’d look at events in Ukraine or Ivory Coast or Venezuela — you would go down a checklist, assessing each of the conditions that make civil war likely,” according to Walter, who teaches at UCSD’s School of Global Policy and Strategy.

She adds: “And what you would find is that the United States, a democracy founded more than two centuries ago, has entered very dangerous territory.”

In an interview on CNN, Walter said the United States has become an “anocracy,” which she described as “somewhere between a democracy and an autocratic state.”

She said that political status, along with the use of racial, ethnic and religious divisions to gain power, are the best ways to predict a country is headed toward violent divisions.

“The amazing thing about the United States is that both of these factors currently exist and they have emerged at a surprisingly fast rate,” Walter said.

The former Army leaders were alarmed by, among other things, the number of veterans and active-duty members of the military who participated in the Jan. 6 attack.

“As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk,” they wrote.

“In short: We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.”

The column was authored by Paul Eaton, a retired U.S. Army major general and senior adviser to VoteVets; Antonio Taquba, a retired Army major general; and Steven Anderson, a retired brigadier general.

If an actual civil war happens, Walter and other analysts don’t anticipate a conflict with major troop movements like in the American Civil War that broke out in 1861. They envision a lower-intensity conflict more common in modern civil wars involving militias and paramilitary groups engaging in terrorism and guerrilla warfare.

The Jan. 6 congressional committee is disputed by Republicans because of its Democratic makeup and the selection of two GOP House members who are critics of Trump, instead of the Trump supporters recommended by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.

Nevertheless, the panel is forging ahead with a broad investigation, though much of it has not yet been revealed to the public. But the various communications and documents that have come out into the open indicate a deepening, coordinated effort to overturn the election by Trump and others, including members of Congress.

All of this goes back to Trump’s contention that widespread election fraud cost him reelection.

Any objective view of the Associated Press election analysis puts that claim to rest.

The AP noted its review took months and encompassed more than 300 local election offices. It is one the most comprehensive examinations of suspected voter fraud in last year’s presidential election. The news organization pointed out local officials must reconcile their ballots and account for discrepancies. The investigation also looked into a handful of separate cases cited by secretaries of state and state attorneys general.

In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where Trump has disputed the results — “cases flagged as potential voter fraud constituted less than 0.5% on average of the margin by which Biden beat Trump,” AP reported.

“The cases could not throw the outcome into question even if all the potentially fraudulent votes were for Biden, which they were not, and even if those ballots were actually counted, which in most cases they were not.”

That should be the end of the story. Unfortunately, it isn’t.

Michael Smolens is a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.