Smolens: Union opposition to COVID-19 mandates challenges Democrats

Democratic leaders from Gov. Gavin Newsom to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and many of their counterparts across the country have ordered COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public employees.

Now that some powerful public employee unions that supported them have balked, it will be interesting to see how these government chief executives navigate from here.

The first move in some cases has been to push back deadlines. The cities of San Diego and Los Angeles have delayed their mandates, the state hasn’t done much to enforce the requirement, and the White House has said it will be “flexible” in how it carries out and enforces the federal mandate.

Those moves aren’t necessarily driven by politics, or at least not entirely. Some of the orders have created logistical concerns as well as issues involving collective bargaining rights for employees regarding punishment for not complying, and who is granted an exemption and why.

In announcing the mandates, government leaders were sending a clear message that the actions were necessary to protect employees and the public at large from the COVID-19 scourge that has killed more than 740,000 people in the United States. They aren’t likely to be very effective if broad exemptions, loopholes and lax enforcement prevail.

Carrying out the mandates, perhaps predictably, has proved complicated.

If the vaccine requirements are strictly enforced, it’s impossible to say how many public employees will be lost because they quit or are fired. Some have speculated that threats of a significant exodus — particularly among law enforcement officers — is mostly bluster. But it’s unclear whether contingencies have been thought through to deal with the impact on government services and public safety should staffing shortages result.

In Washington state, nearly 1,900 state employees subject to Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate either quit or were terminated as of last week, according to the Seattle Times. That’s about 3% of the state’s 63,000 workers. Another 1,900-plus workers “received an accommodation” to work in a less-public role without being vaccinated, while nearly 2,900 workers are in a state of flux, according to the Times.

While much of the focus in San Diego has been on the San Diego Police Officers Association’s opposition to the mandate — and to a lesser degree, the firefighters union — the San Diego Municipal Employees Association recently questioned Gloria’s order.

All three endorsed Gloria in last year’s election. It’s hard to say what leverage they may have with the mayor regarding the mandates, though their support for Gloria — along with much of organized labor — was substantial.

The deadline to be vaccinated had been Tuesday, but late last month the city agreed to push the compliance date to Dec. 1.

By comparison, the county of San Diego has a vaccine mandate for current employees that allows for regular testing for unvaccinated workers. New hires do not have that option.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council approved a vaccine mandate that was supposed to kick in two weeks ago. But after problems with the rollout and a lack of compliance, the city extended the deadline to Dec. 18.

The rules require employees to get vaccinated unless they receive a medical or religious exemption.

A new deadline was set for Dec. 18. The plan states that workers who haven't followed the requirements by then will face “corrective action,” but it was unclear what that would be, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In July, Newsom ordered that state workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. But according to recent reports, vaccination and testing rates are lagging.

The vaccination deadline under President Joe Biden's mandate is Nov. 22 for federal employees and Dec. 8 for federal contractors. The administration is taking an encouraging, not punitive approach.

“To be clear, we’re creating flexibility within the system. We’re offering people multiple opportunities to get vaccinated,” Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, told the Washington Post. “There is not a cliff here.”

There’s a lot on the line for the president, the governor and the mayor. They’ve made a case that the vaccine mandates are essential for the public’s well being and to help pull the nation out of the pandemic.

If they’re seen as not enforcing the requirement in the face of resistance from friendly unions, that message could undermine schools and private employers who face skepticism of their own mandates.

Michael Smolens is a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

