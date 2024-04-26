Close to Home: Safety is top priority at Sonoma County airport

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The Press Democrat’s article about runway maintenance at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (“Trouble on the tarmac,” March 31) did readers a disservice by burying an important fact in the 14th paragraph. The bottom line is the airport is safe and meets all standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA oversees all levels of safety and security at the airport and is fully aware of the runway issues identified in the article. During its annual inspection completed on Jan. 12, following the heavy rains this winter, the FAA identified the issues of ponding and has reviewed and approved the airport’s plan for addressing these repairs. As the county noted in a press release in March, the primary issue concerns a culvert that runs beneath the runway which needs to be replaced. County staff needs to wait for the winter weather to pass and the water table to drop before the work can begin. The $600,000 project is expected to be completed in June.

Airport officials also are aware of an issue concerning a rough pavement section where an underground electrical conduit crosses the runway. This is the area that has caused some aircraft to experience a “bump” while landing. Airport engineers have been monitoring the site and are working on a repair that will occur at the same time as the culvert replacement.

Runway issues — like the upkeep of roads and highways — are ongoing at all airports as pavement areas wear with respect to age and operations. Pavement areas at Sonoma County airport are inspected daily by airport staff as well as frequently by airfield civil engineering consultants to monitor and program upcoming pavement maintenance, pavement rehabilitation and pavement reconstruction projects.

As for the staffing issues raised by the story, we have allocated sufficient and qualified personnel at the airport in compliance with the requirements of our Airport Certification Manual and as outlined by the FAA. We believe that our current staffing strategy during peak and off-peak times is effective in maintaining compliance while also being cost-effective.

All of this is to say that, yes, we always have maintenance work to do at the airport. This work is ongoing just like in all our facilities. But we want to assure the public that the airport will remain safe and air travel remains the safest form of long-distance travel in the nation.

David Rabbitt represents the 2nd District on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

