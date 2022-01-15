Sonoma Index-Tribune Editor: Keep the parklets, but make them artistic

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

At first, parklets served as a lifeline — a desperate attempt to keep restaurants functioning in a time of international crisis. Bib Gourmand-rated Valley in Sonoma literally threw rugs on the street topped with tables and chairs — a simple and charmingly effective response to a frenzied moment. But as the months marched on, it was clear parklets would be with us for the foreseeable future, and restaurants worked to fortify their outdoor spaces, using tents to capture a bit of heat and wooden structures that give a real “dinner on the porch” kind of ambiance.

In addition to their economic benefit for local businesses, parklets are a unique addition to the outdoor dining scene. While no one can deny the allure of sipping a cappuccino on the back patio of the Sunflower Caffe, there’s something about sitting up front, cars whizzing by, people walking past. It’s all very Parisian, but with warm Wine Country hospitality. This is an amenity worth keeping, especially on the Sonoma Plaza.

Several members of the Sonoma City Council have said they would like to consider the state of parklets in 2022, a worthwhile discussion considering that Gov. Gavin Newsom recently approved the use of parklets until one year after the pandemic ends — and who knows when that might be?

When considering our al fresco future, local government leaders in Sonoma County should look to Petaluma, which sought partnerships with creative groups that allowed artists to build some of the prettiest parklets on earth.

Kevin Clark is best known for his artwork at Burning Man, where he built a 70-foot Flower Tower and a flaming rhino art car, among many other submissions. He partnered with Mi Pueblo on Petaluma’s Kentucky Street, building a wooden art box filled that is a magnet for Instagram posters. Inside and out, it is full of eye-catching moments.

At Stockhome and the Bagel Mill, a $30,000 grant from Creative Sonoma allowed artists Nicki Adani and Zoe Fry to build a dreamy seating area from metal and wood. Friedman’s Home Improvement donated the materials, and Adani and Fry designed a floral masterpiece that makes you feel like you’re eating in an industrial chic garden.

These beautiful designs not only provide more space for diners in a time of distancing, they add visual interest to the block. With the many arts organizations in the Sonoma Valley, not to mention the many creative people who live throughout Sonoma County, we would love to see partnerships on projects that allow artists to shine while supporting struggling restaurants.

This would be especially valuable in the Springs, which if the distribution of federal Restaurant Revitalization Funds is any indicator, didn’t benefit from the same level of economic assistance as Sonoma Plaza-based restaurants. Tourists have returned to the Plaza in droves, but other corners of the Sonoma Valley are still recovering financially and could use the boost of a brand new and creatively designed eating space.

One silver lining of the pandemic is that we have been forced to rethink the way we do things, so let’s make the most of it with a heaping splash of artistry.

