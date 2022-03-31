Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: After COVID, educators need help

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

In the past couple of weeks, Sonoma Valley Unified School District saw four principals announce plans to leave, at Prestwood Elementary, Flowery Elementary, Sonoma Charter School and El Verano Elementary. Whether retiring or resigning, their departures fit into a larger trend that has played out in schools across the country since the pandemic took hold.

In December, the National Association of Secondary School Principals released the disturbing results of its nationwide survey. It included:

— “Job satisfaction is at an ultimate low with almost 4 out of 10 principals (38%) expecting to leave the profession in the next three years.”

— Since the pandemic, “79% of principals report they have been working harder, 73% report working longer hours and 62% report having a harder time doing their job than ever before.”

— “More than one-third of principals report being threatened in response to the steps they have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their school.”

— “Nine out of 10 are concerned about student wellness this school year, with 49% reporting they are ‘extremely concerned.’ ”

It’s news to no one that education has been hit harder than many sectors during the coronavirus pandemic, because the stakes are higher. We’re talking about the growth and development of children, after all. Children who fell behind when in-person learning was abruptly switched to distance learning in March 2020. Children who are struggling with their social-emotional health in the face of wildfires, COVID and other disruptions to their education.

Students are suffering, but so are those trying to help them succeed.

“Principals report that their three biggest challenges during the coronavirus outbreak include … providing mental health support to students (59%) and providing guidance and mental health support to teachers and staff (58%),” the secondary school principals association report says.

This problem is bigger than principals. Teachers, too, are leaving school districts at high rates, with many citing burnout after trying to balance the needs of the students, the demands of their districts and the changing rules of COVID. This past fall, Sonoma Valley Unified was all but begging for the community’s help as a lack of substitute teachers left district administrators filling in for those roles in the classroom. (Substitute teachers are still needed. Visit sonomaschools.org for more information.)

Like a stone across water, these issues ripple. The exodus of teachers is affecting the retention of principals, with “68% of principals report being concerned about the teacher shortage in the 2021-22 school year, with 41% reporting they are ‘extremely concerned.’ The concern increases to 88% for principals in schools with a population of 50+% of students from low-income families and 83% for principals in schools with a population of 50+% students of color” (like Sonoma Valley Unified, where a majority of students are Latino).

These statistics aren’t going to change until the system does. On the local, state and national level, we need a new approach to support our school leaders and educators. While billions have been spent in California to bolster schools through COVID, that money has clearly missed the mark when it comes to creating an environment where teachers and principals can do their best work.

It’s time to rectify this situation before we lose any more much-needed talent from these vital institutions.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.