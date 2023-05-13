Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: An anniversary that shouldn’t be celebrated

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

When listing its priorities for the next few months, the Sonoma City Council named the 200th anniversary of the Mission San Francisco Solano.

On July 4, 1823, Father José Altimira consecrated the Plaza site, the last of the 21 missions on California’s Mission Trail.

And while that story is clearly laid out in documents linked on the website of Sonoma State Historic Park, which oversees the mission today, other voices can’t be heard. The website still recommends a 1989 teacher’s guide that refers to Indigenous people as “natives” while closely documenting Altimira’s plans to make the biggest mission of them all.

“But Altimira was not to see the fulfillment of his dream when in 1825, an uprising of the natives forced him to take refuge in the nearby Mission San Rafael,” the guide says.

There’s no explanation of why the Native American population fought back, after being forced to give up their culture, convert to Christianity and suffer widespread violence at the hands of missionaries. While listing details of the building’s size and materials, the guide glosses over how Indigenous people were forced to build the missions and the fact that many of them died in the process.

Even the state park’s updated brochure contains eyebrow-raising language: “Members of the Coast and Lake Miwok, Pomo, Patwin, and Wappo tribes were baptized at the mission and used as a labor source.”

The brochure leaves out the parts about forced baptisms and slave labor.

History is full of atrocities, in all eras and cultures. Humanity’s cruelty is hard to stomach, especially when so many of us benefited from its inequities.

The genocide and colonization that was heralded in the past should be addressed in our present. We must be careful not to retraumatize Indigenous communities who better remember the complete story and still feel the tragic losses their families experienced.

As city officials and local bodies consider how to mark the 200th anniversary of Mission Sonoma, let’s not forget the important details.

“During the mission period, 1769-1834, the Indian population at the missions, according to one estimate, declined from 72,000 to 18,000, with deaths exceeding births by 60%,” according to Indian Country Today, a nonprofit news source focused on Indigenous communities.

As recently as 2021, questions were raised about a burial ground east of the mission. We are still striving to understand the toll this time in history took on Indigenous communities. Cultural sensitivity and accurate recollections will be imperative at any sort of remembrance of the mission’s bicentennial.

