Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: As Ukraine war continues, local support matters

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

It is hard to fathom that it has been a full year since Russia’s hostile and violent invasion of Ukraine. Like most military conflicts, the number of causalities are difficult to track, but on Feb. 3 the New York Times reported an estimated 200,000 Russian forces and approximately 120,000 Ukrainian citizens and soldiers had been killed or wounded in the war, with many of the dead buried in mass graves that may not be discovered any time soon.

The violence doesn’t seem to have an end in sight, as tactics grow increasingly brutal on the front lines. From the Times: “A senior U.S. military official last month described the combat around Bakhmut as savage. The two sides exchanged several thousand rounds of artillery fire each day, while the Wagner private military company, which has been central to Russia’s efforts there, had essentially begun using recruited convicts as cannon fodder, the official told reporters … Thousands of the convicts have been killed, a loss of life that has shocked American officials, who say the strategic value of Bakhmut simply is not in line with the price Russia has paid.”

With an enemy like Vladimir Putin, who puts ego ahead of common sense and aggression ahead of common decency, this war has been particularly vicious. All too often, we turn away from these international stories — they’re too sad, too difficult, too much. But as we pass the one-year anniversary of the invasion, it’s important to check in with the realities of this war, to make sure this moment in history is given proper respect.

Sonoma’s Lily Lynch, a member of the dynasty family who originally built the Index-Tribune, has been closer to the issue than many, covering tensions in the region as a journalist since well before the invasion via her news website balkanist.net, which she cofounded. Read her fascinating story at sonomanews.com, and follow her on Twitter (@lilyslynch) for up-to-the-minute reporting.

For the past 12 months, Sonoma Sister Cities Kaniv Committee has helped ensure the suffering in Ukraine isn’t forgotten in Sonoma. They’ve held rallies on the Plaza, and scheduled one Friday evening to mark one year of hostile occupation. The committee has sent more than $115,000 in relief funds to our Ukrainian sister city, money that has helped feed, house and clothe refugees who are living in or passing through Kaniv.

Sonoma resident Steve Pease also deserves a shout out for assisting on international efforts to funnel $153 million in funds to Ukrainian businesses and independent Russian media. As Mr. Roger’s famously said, “Look for the helpers” — Sonoma has plenty stepping up for Ukraine.

From the comfort of our homes, it’s hard to imagine what residents experience in the war-torn region, where every day is filled with questions and anxiety. But as we mark 365 days of violence in Ukraine this week, we encourage all readers to get out of their comfort zone in support of this embattled nation. Attend a rally, donate to one of many causes supporting Ukrainian people or take a moment of quiet reflection for the many lives lost to senseless violence.

Let this year of suffering not pass in vain.

