Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: Hooking kids on educational technology

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Just before Thanksgiving, a handful of fifth grade students at Sassarini Elementary School in Sonoma piled into the Maker’s Lab, focused on a shared goal. They wanted to see their DASH robots grooving through the streets of New York City in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — at least digitally speaking. The parade was projected on a screen and the robots were only pretending, but that didn’t stop the students from having a very real-world experience of what it’s like to take part in one of America’s most iconic events.

Meanwhile, over at Flowery Elementary in the Springs, students rode through the canals of Venice in gondolas, traversed the steep red cliffs of Zion National Park in Utah and even orbited Jupiter — all through the use of virtual reality. Now, the school’s library draws students at recess who want to use the new technology to play, while also learning about the next great digital frontier.

Teaching was harder than ever during the pandemic, when digital platforms became the norm for our students. Frustrating and ineffective, most students saw a drop in their academic performance, while many educators left the field, creating disruption across our classrooms.

All this recent stress makes DASH robots and virtual reality headsets so important.

Students are learning cutting-edge technology, exposure that will help them remain savvy as they grow in this increasingly digital world — plus, it’s fun. Kids, especially elementary-aged students, seem to light up around these learning opportunities. And studies show anything that makes education more engaging is a good thing.

“Working on the widely accepted belief that children learn best by doing or being, virtual reality possesses the ability to maximize learning by letting pupils ‘be’ or ‘do’ anything imaginable — without ever having to leave the classroom,” Teach Wire, an award-winning education website, reported. “According to educational psychologists, we remember 10% of what we read, 20% of what we hear and 90% of what we do. Students are therefore more likely to retain information learned in an immersive environment during a virtual reality experience than in a more traditional lesson or classroom setting.”

Such technology, unsurprisingly, can be cost prohibitive in many areas. Fortunately, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation has been filling gaps in classrooms since 1993. The foundation brought robots to Sassarini and virtual reality headsets to Flowery. The foundation and its donors have also funded preschool for all, backed myriad art programs, built up libraries and provided plenty of school supplies, among other acts of kindness that make learning more approachable and entertaining. All these ideas stem from teachers and school staff, who see every day what children need to flourish.

While some pundits say overinvesting in early tech trends can be a waste of dollars, it’s hard not to be swayed by reports direct from local classrooms.

“This month, a fifth grader told me he would become an engineer because he is good at solving problems,” said Danielle Wroblewski, the Sassarini teacher behind the DASH robot program. “And a third grader enthusiastically told me he could debug seven bugs in his code. He was so proud of himself for being able to problem-solve on his own and get the robots moving.”

