Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: Housing history repeats itself

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

In 1970, a San Francisco architect named Donald Hatch bought 22½ acres on Arnold Drive near what was then called Sonoma State Hospital (now Sonoma Developmental Center). He wanted to build 42 units of housing and easily got the property zoned as “planned community,” which would allow such a development.

As he went to work financing the project, neighbors got busy organizing against it. They collected signatures and spoke up at public meetings, with concerns over density, traffic and the loss of rural character.

Sound familiar?

In 1974, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted against the project. Sonoma Index-Tribune coverage specifically cited the neighborhood response as a contributing factor to the housing project’s demise.

“It came after impressive opposition to the project was registered at the meeting. Some 20 persons from the area were present to protest the development. They brought with them petitions against it bearing more than 300 signatures,” the paper reported on April 18, 1974.

The neighbors’ sentiments were echoed in a 1973 roundtable as the Sonoma City Council considered its general plan. Three major points emerged: protect the “charm, historic heritage and open space”; concern over “accelerated development”; and a desire for “municipal restrictions” to maintain the region’s “rare character.” There was even a suggestion to lower taxes for those with large parcels, so landowners wouldn’t feel inclined to develop.

Neighborhoods have been exceptionally good at organizing against development, which has largely kept the region pristine and blanketed in rural charm. The Sonoma Valley’s natural beauty can’t be beat, but it comes at a cost.

Today, Glen Ellen is the third most expensive housing market in Sonoma County, following the coastal enclaves of Bodega Bay and Sea Ranch. The average home price in Glen Ellen reached $1.2 million in May, up 34% in the past five years. Kenwood is fourth at $1.1 million, while Sonoma sits at No. 9 with $960,000.

At one time, firefighters, teachers and hospitality workers could live in Sonoma Valley with a reasonable cost of living, and owning a home was an attainable dream. Now, it’s not uncommon for nurses and police officers to commute more than two hours a day. Meanwhile, the fire department, school district, hospital and health center struggle to maintain staffing levels, as many professionals have accepted positions closer to home.

There’s a bit of irony to be found in people protesting new housing developments while living in homes that neighbors of yesteryear also protested. The “I got mine” attitude is understandable in some ways — no one wants housing interrupting their pastoral view — but let’s act with open eyes.

It’s important to understand the history and consequences of our actions. What will the next 40 years look like?

Will Sonoma, where roughly 9% of properties are second homes, become only attainable to affluent part-time residents and retirees? Will the farmworkers who make the region’s biggest industry possible be forced into even more inhumane living conditions when they come here to pick grapes? Will there be any high-paying jobs in this hospitality-focused Valley?

The future will be decided by decisions made today. We encourage readers to consider all these interconnected elements and the ripple effects each one creates.

