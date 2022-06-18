Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: Keeping bike lanes, Sonoma development separate

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin has spent years trying to get a bike lane built on Highway 12. Something that would allow Sonoma Valley cyclists to breeze into Santa Rosa for an errand or families to enjoy a meandering ride on a Sunday afternoon. Building bike lanes in cities does, in fact, encourage more cycling.

Within four months of building bike lanes, cycling increased 11% to 48%, according to a 2021 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “We calculate that the new infrastructure will generate between $1 and $7 billion in health benefits per year if cycling habits are sticky.”

The largest gains are seen in densely packed cities like Paris and New York, where it is easy to run an errand by bike as long as lanes are in place. Rural areas like Sonoma County will have to add a lot of infrastructure to connect cities separated by our famed green space. And therein lies the rub.

As the Sonoma Index-Tribune reported, Gorin’s plans for this long-proposed Highway 12 bike lane have hit some potholes. First, there’s a disagreement over the state-managed roadway with Caltrans, which wants an 8-foot-wide bike lane, versus the 5-foot lane proposed by the county. Then there are the legal rights of ways needed from myriad property owners to make this dream a reality. The costs and complications keep rising.

That’s why it was intriguing when Gorin mentioned an idea floated by Ken Mattson, the developer who has become a lightning rod in the Sonoma Valley for for his association with anti-LGBTQ views and for buying properties that seem to sit, mostly untouched, sometimes for years. Mattson proposed a bike lane that would link several of his businesses, from the still-under-development Boyes Food Center to Sonoma’s Best at Eighth Street East to Cornerstone Sonoma in the Carneros.

Obviously, it’s a plan that benefits his business model, but could the county piggyback on this developer’s deep pockets and build bike lanes?

Mattson’s proposal was met with skepticism and downright cynicism in the Sonoma community. Not unlike his offer to erect a Springs Plaza at the old Post Office building, another project touted by Gorin. Comments on the Index-Tribune Facebook page were largely negative, with readers questioning the developer’s motives and history of buying properties that sit neglected.

When it comes to development, it’s easy to demonstrate progress. There are permits, construction milestones and completion dates. There are grand openings and bustling businesses that mark a project’s success.

So far, only a handful of Ken and Stacy Mattson’s dozens of property purchases have become fully functional businesses. In fact, they first mentioned a Springs-to-Sonoma’s Best bike lane in 2016, around the same time the couple began working on the still-uncompleted Moon Mountain mansions.

So far, these projects seem more pipe dream than plan. Which is why it’s important for the county to continue with its own agenda instead of linking arms with a developer who neighbors don’t seem to trust. The future of the Springs should not be guided by business interests but by community concerns. And this community has a lot of concerns over Mattson developments.

