Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: Play it safe, put on a mask

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Whether festooned with sequins, a San Francisco Giants’ logo or tie-dye — we’ve all got a face mask to suit our personal style. It’s time to break them out again. And while cloth masks are unfortunately much less effective than their disposable counterparts (KN95 and surgical), they are better than nothing. Especially inside a busy store or restaurant.

It’s true, there’s no health mandate requiring us to wear masks indoors. There’s also no health mandate requiring us to wash our hands or brush our teeth, and yet common sense dictates it’s the right thing to do.

Common sense informs much of our behavior, which is what health officials are banking on in this most recent COVID surge. As much as we wish coronavirus would just go away, the Bay Area has become a hotbed for the latest omicron variant with “the highest case counts in California with levels not seen since last summer’s delta variant surge, and that numbers likely are higher due to unreported infections detected through home testing,” according to the Bay Area News Group.

Here in Sonoma County, as The Press Democrat’s Phil Barber reported Thursday, at least 25 schools are experiencing active COVID outbreaks. So are a number of local businesses, grocery stores and early childhood education programs as well as government offices, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and senior care facilities.

One recent outbreak involved sixth graders from Old Adobe and Petaluma schools, who contracted the virus during a weeklong camp near Cazadero.

Instead of requiring masks and social distancing, health officials and health care workers are hoping we learned some lessons on our own these past few years. Lessons that will help save lives now and into the future.

These same health experts are asking, not telling, us to voluntarily put our masks back on, in an effort to quell this latest raging virus.

Yes, they are irritating to wear, but like vaccines and booster shots, this common-sense approach will keep us healthy while avoiding another shutdown like the one that brought our economy to its knees. We all lost a favorite local business in the pandemic, as mom-and-pop operations especially struggled to survive the stops and starts of the pandemic. Many of our businesses have yet to recover from the devastation of the past two years, making it even more important to buckle down and do what’s right for our community, our neighbors and ourselves.

Masks are not a punitive device, as some pundits have tried to spin, but an easy way to keep yourself and others protected from a virus that has killed more than a million Americans, not to mention the 5.2 million deaths beyond our borders.

It’s time to demonstrate our collective common sense and mask up.

