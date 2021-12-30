Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: Plenty of talking about SDC, but will anyone listen?

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

The many discussions on how to redevelop Sonoma Developmental Center have become a sort of Russian nesting doll of government, quasi-government and community groups.

The outer shell is the state of California, which owns the land and operated the center until its closure in 2018. Inside that you’ll find Sonoma County and the Board of Supervisors, charged with finding a financially feasible plan that would bring housing and community benefit to the region. The county-selected Planning Advisory Team makes up the next layer, which spent more than a year working with consultants to develop the highly disliked three “alternatives for SDC.”

The doll gets smaller as you get closer to its heart, where you find the bodies that lack any direct authority over SDC, like the Sonoma City Council, Springs Municipal Advisory Council and North Sonoma Valley Municipal Advisory Council. Just last week, the Springs MAC added another layer when it formed an ad hoc committee focused on SDC. At the doll’s center, you’ll find neighborhood groups like the Glen Ellen Forum, those living in the closet proximity to the property.

Collectively, these various agencies and organizations have spent thousands of hours discussing, dissecting and debating possible outcomes for the land. The importance of the future of this property cannot be understated, and it’s inspiring to see the valley’s engagement in a process that demands such time and attention. With so many voices at the table, it begs a question: Who is listening?

“At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 25, Permit Sonoma staff will be presenting a proposed project description to the board that will be incorporating feedback gathered from the community, including that submitted after the ‘deadline’ earlier in December. I expect the meeting on the 25th will be illuminating as far as what will be moved forward for the (environmental impact report) phase of this proposal,” Arielle Kubu-Jones, district director for Supervisor Susan Gorin, wrote in a Dec. 27 email.

So far, all three options on the table have been ripped to shreds in meeting after meeting. There’s too much housing, and not enough of it is affordable, people say. Most everyone agrees the 100-room boutique hotel included in all three options is a bad idea.

But time is winding down and, so far, no fully baked “good ideas” have landed on the table for public scrutiny. Except the idea that more time is needed to find the next step forward.

In a mid-December meeting, Gorin wasn’t optimistic the state would offer the county too much more time to discuss SDC. Beyond the board’s vote, the buildings on campus — some of which may be salvageable — are falling into disrepair.

Time is slipping away.

We hope these various groups can row together, increasing the pace toward an agreeable end result. Let them be complementary instead of competitive. The community’s voice is loudest when it’s collective. (Well, as collective as possible, because, let’s face it, there’s no way 100% of us will agree on something of this magnitude, between the sometimes-conflicting interests of housing, livable-wage jobs, climate change, open space, density, traffic and financing.)

We’ve got the brain trust and the talent, a workable solution should be within reach. But to quote the Roman poet Virgil, “Time passes irrevocably.”

