Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: Sonoma Valley schools deserve an explanation

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Had Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s education community been in the same room together on Dec. 15, there likely would have been an audible gasp when news broke that its superintendent was hired by the Sonoma County Office of Education, just two weeks after accepting a $115,000 separation agreement from the local school district. Trustees said they were “dumbfounded” and “surprised” by the decision. School staff and parents quickly turned to rage in online comments.

Hired by recently elected county Superintendent Amie Carter, many were left wondering when the county education office first considered Adrian Palazuelos as a contender for the deputy superintendent role. Anyone who has hired, especially at the leadership level, knows that the process usually takes weeks, so it seemed odd that office of education was so quick to move on this critical position that oversees equity and college and career readiness.

Adrian Palazuelos

It might be a different story if Palazuelos was a known quantity in local education with a long track record of success, but he only came to the region 18 months ago after abruptly walking out on a Southern California school district mid contract. The timing is especially important because of the wording of Palazuelos’ Sonoma Valley contract. As written, he had to notify the board of trustees if he applied for another job. In September, he tried to have that wording changed so that he would only have to inform them if he was a finalist for a job — a request the board denied.

From outward appearances, he was looking for an out from the district. And in some ways, who can blame him? Between infighting on the board, parents frustrated with their children’s low test scores and constant turnover of burned out school staff, it is not an easy district to manage. But he signed a contract, and most people don’t get paid half their annual salary to walk out on their responsibilities.

The bigger question is: Will Carter address the impact this has had on the Sonoma Valley school district? She hasn’t officially taken office yet, but she left many stunned when she hired Palazuelos to work on behalf of all Sonoma County students when many feel he failed in his commitment to Sonoma Valley schools.

“I don’t think many here want to be working with him nor have him working for our Valley through SCOE,” Prestwood teacher Renea Magnani posted on the Sonoma Index-Tribune Facebook page.

When asked about these circumstances, Carter told an Index-Tribune reporter “it would inappropriate for me to comment on Dr. Palazuelos’ relationships with past employers …”

In a district that just lifted itself out of a financial status that could have required outside budget oversight, the $115,000 spent by Trustee Anne Ching and outgoing school board members Cathy Coleman and Melanie Blake to send Palazuelos packing would have been much better utilized in Sonoma Valley classrooms. At the very least, Carter should explain the timing of this hire, so the district can determine if Palazuelos violated his contract by applying for the job without notifying trustees.

This district has suffered in a sea of distrust for too long — full transparency from Carter would go a long way to heal some of the hurt. As we say in the news business: Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

