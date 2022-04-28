Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: The kids are not all right

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Looking at the numbers, it’s never been harder to be a teen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of teenagers report feelings of hopelessness. During the pandemic, a daunting 55% said they experienced emotional abuse from a parent or other adult in their home, while 11% reported physical abuse. The numbers skew even higher for LGTBQ youth, students of color and female students, who were more likely to suffer anxiety and depression.

While historically young men were more likely to attempt suicide, in the summer of 2020, the number of young women who considered ending their own lives ballooned 26%, according to the Psychiatric Times. During COVID’s shelter-in-place phase, emergency room trips for anything other than COVID-19 plummeted by 42%, except for psychiatric visits, which climbed a stunning 69%. Of those visits, “children and teens experienced increases of about 24% and 31%, respectively,” the Psychiatric Times reported.

These startling truths led the U.S. surgeon general to issue a Dec. 7 health advisory “to highlight the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.” It called for more emphasis on mental health programs for children, as well as increased awareness about the signs of depression and mental strife.

Mental health care in America has always been a cruel joke for those struggling in its web — a diagnosis of depression has never been treated with the same emphasis as a broken arm. Therapy is rarely covered by insurance companies, and when it is, it’s a daunting process to gain treatment and reimbursement.

Thankfully, nonprofit organizations in the Sonoma Valley have recognized the skyrocketing needs of local teens and are working to slice through the red tape that can block access to psychological care.

This past fall, the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley announced a partnership with the Petaluma People Services Center, a regional expert on adolescent mental health programs. Teenage members spoke up to ask for extra support, and the club should be commended for heeding their call quickly and efficiently. Now club members have a safe place to turn when the world becomes too much.

On an even larger scale, the Sonoma Valley Mental Health Collective has linked 17 groups — from the school district to the community center — that are working to address teens’ mental health needs. Spearheaded by Hanna Boys Center, which has become a leader in trauma informed care, the group has big plans to offer direct and wraparound services to teens across the region. Programs that accept insurance and provide an immediacy that is now lacking in many health care systems.

“If a youth wants to see a mental health professional, there is a waiting list of four months,” said Cameron Sarfaloo, executive director of Hanna Boys Center, who in his first year has set ambitious goals for psychological services, transitional housing and job placement services.

A four-month wait simply won’t do for a teen in pain. While the collective is still getting organized, this type of all-inclusive thinking is critical to setting youth up for success. Programs such as these have the power to save lives, and we encourage any struggling teen or family to give them a look. There is never shame in asking for help.

