Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: There’s be no park without theater, partners

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

It was only 12 years ago that the state, facing a massive budget shortfall in the Great Recession, decided to close Jack London State Historic Park.

The trails that span redwood groves and fields of wildflowers would have become overgrown and impassable. The House of Happy Walls Museum would sit, quietly rotting with no life inside. Deferred maintenance would likely have caused issues at the Pig Palace, Wolf House, Winery Ruins and other historic sites established by one of America’s most beloved writers.

A group comprised largely of Glen Ellen residents would not stand for it, so they got to work. The result was the Jack London Park Partners, the first independent nonprofit to take over management of a California state park.

Understandably, the arrangement started slowly, as the nonprofit navigated the challenges of operating 1,800 acres of open space and a collection of historic structures. But a strong partnership was formed when a group of performers fresh from the stages of Broadway rolled into town.

Transcendence Theatre Co. co-founder Amy Miller said she felt something “magical” the first time she set foot in Jack London park. The group of singers and dancers roved across North America, looking for the right place to launch their theatrical dreams. The park was in desperate need of revenue, so in 2012, the first Broadway Under the Stars shows opened at Jack London, drawing sold-out crowds.

As of today, Transcendence has generated more than $600,000 to the park — money that has been invested in infrastructure, education programs and other resources for the state-owned property. The Park Partners, in turn, were able to develop a robust lineup of lectures, student curriculum, hikes, workshops and other reasons to visit the park again and again.

By all accounts, the deal was working well for the park, the community and the state.

That’s why it was disappointing to see a lawsuit from the California State Park Rangers Association, which claims Transcendence’s productions are harmful to the park. Filed in 2019, the ongoing dispute ended the theater company’s 11-year run at the park this year.

On its face, we can see the rangers’ point: the quiet of nature seemingly disrupted by a summer of show tunes. But the park is state property, and nonprofit managers are required to fulfill rigid and regular environmental reviews.

Let’s also remember what’s at stake. Attractions that boost attendance are the reason Jack London has survived, as the park receives no operating money from the state.

Seemingly to protect their own jobs, the rangers were the sole opposition to recent legislation that extended nonprofits’ authority to operate state parks. “The proper way to manage parks is with dedicated, trained park professionals operating the units of the State Park System,” the association wrote in a letter to legislators.

That may be true, unless your state is facing a massive deficit and doesn’t have the resources to operate the park, as happened in 2011.

Those closest to the finances agree that without Transcendence, Jack London State Historic Park faces an uncertain future. There’s no easy way to make up that lost revenue.

It took a village to save the park when the state threatened its closure. It will again take the community to protect Jack London’s beloved Beauty Ranch from continued, unnecessary financial strain.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.