PD Editorial: Crisis funds wait in the bank

In the run-up to the 2020 election, supporters of a sales tax for mental health and homeless services described a crisis in Sonoma County.

The county, which is legally responsible for social service programs, was struggling to keep up with demands for help, according to a staff report presented to the Board of Supervisors. Needs were growing, state funding had been flat since 2016, and county agencies were trying to fill the gap with one-time funds.

Without an ongoing source of revenue, the report said, “painful reductions to programs and services will undoubtedly occur, having a detrimental effect on vulnerable populations and our community.”

Sonoma County voters opened their pocketbooks: Measure O passed with a 68% majority.

The quarter-cent levy took effect in April 2021, adding 25 cents to a $100 purchase and generating $89 million in tax revenue so far. Yet, as Staff Writer Jeremy Hay reported, more than a third of the money is still in the bank.

The question isn’t whether county leaders overstated the need four years ago. Emergency psychiatric services were inadequate. So were residential care and outpatient programs. And in a 2019 survey, 38% of homeless people in Sonoma County acknowledged abusing drugs or alcohol, 35% report psychiatric or emotional problems, and 25% said they suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The need was real, and it hasn’t gone away, but the county wasn’t prepared to spend the windfall. A financial plan included in Measure O proved to be more guideline than blueprint.

That’s a common flaw with ballot measures authorizing public spending. Broad language provides flexibility for decision-makers, while specific plans invite pushback from voters whose favored project doesn’t make the list.

School bonds are a prime example. The ballot language typically authorizes a vast spectrum of possible expenditures — everything from computers and classroom technology to building maintenance and new construction. Controversy seldom surfaces until project details get filled in after the election.

Sonoma County has spent $58 million of Measure O funds so far, with money going to mental health crisis response teams and supportive housing. But health services director Tina Rivera said much of the past two years was dedicated to ramping up and developing programs that will start rolling out soon.

“We had actually hoped there would be more in the fund balance by this point because there’s so much more we want to do,” Rivera said.

It’s possible that a substantial amount of Measure O money will be spent on services managed by contractors. And given recent revelations about financial management, the county has reason to be cautious.

“I want it to be spent responsibly,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said. “I don’t care how quickly it gets spent.”

Fair enough, but the crises in mental health and homeless services continue 3½ years after voter approval of Measure O, and winning support for future taxes won’t be any easier if voters wonder how long their money will sit in the county’s bank account.

