PD Editorial: Keeping campus demonstrations peaceful

Students in Sonoma County have now joined their peers across the county in protesting Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

Israeli forces entered Gaza in response to an Oct. 7 attack on Jewish communities by Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took about 200 hostages. Since the Hamas attack, thousands of Palestinians have been killed or forced from their homes amid widespread destruction in Gaza.

Student demonstrators are demanding an immediate cease-fire, and some protesters are seeking an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. Some want their respective schools to cut any financial ties to Israel, though the extent of those investments is difficult to quantify.

While cease-fire demonstrations and peace vigils have taken place in Santa Rosa and in Sebastopol since last fall, local campuses remained quiet until a tent encampment went up in late April at Sonoma State University. Santa Rosa Junior College students staged a demonstration last week.

In recent weeks, protests at UCLA and some other universities turned violent or ended in mass arrests, but the local demonstrations have remained peaceful. No arrests or vandalism have been reported at Sonoma State or SRJC, and students not involved in the demonstrations haven’t had classes and activities disrupted.

That’s a credit to demonstrators and administrators alike. With semester finals and commencement approaching, let’s hope that does not change.

However, it is deeply disappointing when local demonstrators double down on rhetoric that will only distract from their concern for suffering in Gaza.

Demonstrators have displayed signs and chanted slogans about Zionism that the Anti-Defamation League identifies as antisemitic. We choose not to repeat them here. Some signs using the Arabic word “intifada” seem to at least excuse terrorist violence against Israeli civilians.

To be clear, these statements are free speech. The First Amendment protects repugnant comments — so long as they aren’t actual harassment, threats or incitement of violence.

In the media tent at SRJC, spokespeople for the demonstrators insisted they are not calling for the eradication of Israel. Yet some chants and placards were at best ambiguous. At some campuses, according to news accounts, demonstrators have gone as far as celebrating the brutal Oct. 7 attack. Protected speech or not, needlessly offending people isn’t a smart strategy for attracting allies.

It is, unfortunately, consistent with the increasingly coarse tone of civil discourse, where insults rule and rude tweets often get a bigger reaction than persuasive arguments. Students and scholars should raise the bar. They can choose reasoned discussion and debate over mindless slogans.

There should be no disagreement that a tragedy is unfolding in Gaza. More than 30,000 people have died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and U.N. officials warn of a possible famine. It will take years and cost billions to rebuild when the war is over.

There also should be universal condemnation of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, its antisemitic views, and its failure to release hostages, who have now been held captive for seven months. They are victims too, but their plight has been largely ignored by demonstrators.

Beyond that, there is plenty to debate about a just and lasting peace in the Middle East with security for Israelis and Palestinians, a challenge that has stumped diplomats and world leaders for decades — and doesn’t lend itself to simple slogans.

