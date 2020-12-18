South: Some lessons for Newsom from last recall

Gov. Gray Davis made history on Oct. 7, 2003, by becoming only the second governor in the lifetime of the U.S. to be recalled by voters. The only other was a governor of faraway North Dakota in 1921.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom now under threat of recall himself, Democrats would do well to remember the successful recall effort against Davis, from which some lessons can be learned.

The first is that all recall attempts should be taken seriously. The 2003 recall effort first reared its head in February, just three months after Davis won reelection. Democrats — including me, after running both of Davis’ successful gubernatorial campaigns — comforted themselves with the knowledge that recall efforts against California governors were fairly common.

Since the recall provision of the state constitution was added in 1911, more than 30 recall attempts had been announced against governors — including iconic figures like Pat Brown and Ronald Reagan. None had ever even made the ballot. Until one did.

Democrats called the effort, led by a couple of conservative gadflies, political theater and a sour-grapes attempt to overturn Davis’ 2002 victory. At first, the recall was a ragtag movement, relying on social media, talk radio and volunteers among networks of conservatives to collect the million-plus signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

Until it wasn’t. In May, Rep. Darrell Issa of San Diego, one of the richest members of Congress, pumped nearly $2 million into the effort, allowing paid professional signature gatherers to be engaged — the only effective way to qualify a ballot measure in the mega-state of California.

Issa’s interest was purely self-serving: He wanted to run for governor himself but had been afraid to challenge Davis in the regularly scheduled 2002 election. Issa’s emergence as the face of the recall delighted Democrats because his personal history as a car thief (he had invented the Viper car alarm, based on his youthful experience stealing cars) and alleged arsonist allowed them to feed juicy opposition research to the news media. It was thought that even if the recall qualified for the ballot, it could easily be defeated with the tarnished Issa as the leading candidate seeking to replace Davis.

Until he wasn’t. On “The Tonight Show” on Aug. 7, mega-star Arnold Schwarzenegger abruptly announced his candidacy, relegating all other GOP candidate hopefuls to second billing. The “Terminator” already had universal name ID and, although a registered Republican, a nonpartisan image bolstered by his relationship by marriage to America’s Democratic royal family, the Kennedys.

Gov. Gray Davis and Gov.-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger talking after a meeting at the state Captiol on Oct. 7, 2003. (MONICA ALMEIDA / New York Times)

Still, Democrats — including me, again — thought they could overcome the recall by reminding voters that booting Davis would put the governorship of increasingly blue California (Democrats won all statewide constitutional offices in ’02 for the first time since 1882) back into Republican hands, because no credible Democrat was running to replace Davis.

Until one did. Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante, who had won office in 1998 on Davis’ coattails, had publicly pledged not to run in the recall. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who had faced down a recall attempt as mayor of San Francisco, insisted that all seven other Democratic statewide officeholders stifle their own political ambitions and agree not to run. But Bustamante reneged on his promise and jumped into the race at the last minute, with the oxymoronic slogan “No on Recall, Yes on Bustamante.”

Davis’ polling showed that the only chance he had of defeating the recall was convincing Democratic voters — even ones that had soured in him — that with no viable Democrat running to replace him, a vote for the recall would be a vote for turning the governor’s office back over to Republicans, who had controlled it for 16 straight years before Davis.

Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante gives the thumbs up after conceding defeat to supporters at his election night gathering. (ERIC RISBERG / Associated Press, 2003)

Although Bustamante was not the brightest bulb in the chandelier, focus groups found that as Davis’ No. 2, a disturbingly significant number of Democratic voters believed they could get rid of Davis and still get a Democratic replacement governor — and the first elected Latino governor of California to boot.

In the end, Davis was recalled by a margin of 55%-45%. Voters were ticked over an electricity crisis that led to blackouts, an increase in the vehicle license fee and a huge $35 billion budget deficit, all of which they blamed on Davis. But the opportunistic Bustamante, the only credible, high-profile Democrat running to replace Davis, was also humiliated, losing to Schwarzenegger 49%-31%.