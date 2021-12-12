Stephens: The Beatles reshaped American culture, explaining their enduring appeal

Peter Jackson's new, nearly eight-hour edit of the 1969 film “The Beatles: Get Back” is getting plenty of attention, along with its fair share of rave reviews and withering criticism. The documentary, cleaned up with the latest technology, counters the usual story of the Beatles's acrimonious breakup by showing them doing more than squabbling. They collaborate, joke around and wax nostalgic in studios and in their legendary rooftop concert. The film reminds us that at the end of the 1960s, they were still writing innovative music that resonates today.

Just five short years before, in 1964, the group was the subject of another powerful film, which tracked a pop revolution in the making. Albert and David Maysles's “What's Happening! The Beatles in the U.S.A.” showed the band not only making music but reshaping the culture. Both documentaries reveal how the Beatles reoriented American music, helped the country shake off the drab conformity of midcentury consensus and, in the process, even provoked one of the first major battles of the modern culture wars.

The Beatles first landed in the United States in February 1964, a little over two months after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. That year, the exuberant Fab Four did their part to draw America out of a dark, national depression by creating a new kind of cultural communion. The devotion of their acolytes bordered on the religious. Fans wanted relics and totems: a piece of a bedsheet, a guitar string, a lock of hair. Some concertgoers in the front rows, delirious with excitement, occasionally wet their seats or fainted. This was Beatlemania.

The screams of teenage girls — captured in tour footage in the Maysles film — were, as feminist scholars Barbara Ehrenreich, Elizabeth Hess and Gloria Jacobs would later observe, the shouts of a gender revolution in the making. “To abandon control — to scream, faint, dash about in mobs,” they wrote of these American girls, “was, in form if not in conscious intent, to protest the sexual repressiveness, the rigid double standard of female teen culture.”

The Beatles also revolutionized what it meant to be a young man. Their public image, thanks to manager Brian Epstein, lacked the feral machismo and snarl of earlier rock-and-rollers like Gene Vincent or Jerry Lee Lewis. The Beatles' producer, George Martin, said the group “sound like a male Shirelles.” Indeed, they covered songs by other “African American girl groups” like the Marvelettes, the Cookies and the Donays.

Their relative androgyny charted a new way of being. Feminist writer Betty Friedan even thought that young men with their long Beatles hair were “saying 'no' to the masculine mystique.” To Friedan, they seemed to be rejecting “that brutal, sadistic, tight-lipped, crew-cut, Prussian, big-muscle, Ernest Hemingway” manliness that was all too prevalent in postwar American society.

In their style and with their irreverence, the group helped alter American views of the British as stuffy and wedded to outdated, rigid institutions and ideas. The Beatles certainly did not fit that stereotype. They were fun and with-it, and their surprising, ebullient compositions sounded fresh and invigorating to young American ears.

Music critic Ian MacDonald once described the Beatles' American fans as “a generation raised on crew-cuts, teeth-braces, hot rods and Coca-Cola” who “knew nothing of blues or R&B and had forgotten the rock-n-roll which had excited their elder brothers and sisters only five years earlier.” Of course, there were plenty of extraordinary rock, pop and soul acts in the pre-Beatles period. But immediately before the Fab Four arrived in the States, the U.S. Top 40 charts were dominated by fresh-faced, bland teen crooners and one-hit wonders such as Bobby Vinton, the Kingsmen, the Murmaids and Bobby Rydell. One of the top-selling albums of 1963 was “Soeur Sourire,” the Singing Nun's self-titled release, a parent-friendly record that a youth pastor might recommend. Even Elvis Presley had lost some of his luster, becoming a kind of self-caricature, making one forgettable movie after another.

But the Beatles upended these popular trends. The Beach Boys, who had four hit albums and launched the surf music craze in 1962 and 1963, began to worry that they, too, were becoming outmoded. Brian Wilson was one of the 74 million Americans who tuned in to watch the Beatles's first performance on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” in 1964. He noticed how catchy their music was and said that “they looked sharp.” That seemed especially the case, he admitted, “compared to the silly, juvenile striped shirts and white pants the Beach Boys wore onstage. I suddenly felt unhip, as if we looked more like golf caddies than rock 'n' roll stars.”