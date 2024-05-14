Don’t let theater go dark

EDITOR: The filmmakers of tomorrow are born in theaters. When I was 17, my family moved to a little house on Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa. Far away from my friends across town, I spent every week of that summer tromping down the two blocks to Summerfield Cinemas (then called Lakeside) to see … anything that was playing. My world opened up as I watched “Lost in Translation,” “Monsoon Wedding,” “Up at the Villa” and a dozen other films. I was born at Memorial Hospital — but I came to life at the Lakeside.

Twenty years later, I premiered my own first feature film, “What Lies West,” at that theater — a film set and shot in Santa Rosa. The history of Santa Rosa in the movies is well known — Alfred Hitchcock and Francis Ford Coppola loved this place for a reason. If we cut off Santa Rosa’s only source of independent films, we risk severing a connection to the arts that has nurtured and been nurtured by our town for a century (“Plan: Beloved movie house might become gym,” Wednesday).

Anything that can be done to save Summerfield Cinemas is worth the effort — the next generation of local filmmakers needs this place.

JESSICA ELLIS

Santa Rosa

Mixed messages

EDITOR: Your April 30 story about pro-Palestine demonstrations at Sonoma State University quoted the administration as saying that antisemitism is not tolerated (“Students not leaving pro-Palestinian protests”). Your photos say something different; do the administration and students understand that “from the river to the sea” is Hamas’ cry to annihilate Israel? Is that OK with the student protesters and SSU? How many of these students will also march in pride parades? Do they know that they would be in danger for their lives if they supported LGBTQ+ causes in Palestine?

MARTHA SALY

Rohnert Park

Choosing your words

EDITOR: I read with interest the article on Liz Murray’s path to Harvard (“ ‘From homeless to Harvard,’ ” May 4). Unfortunately, you buried the most important quote from her talk: “The words that you speak to a child become the voice they speak to themselves in.” Years ago as a young teacher I heard someone say, “What you think of me, I think of me. What I think of me, I become.” Same idea but worth repeating.

KATHY HESSE LARSEN

Sonoma

Biden and the Middle East

EDITOR: What is happening to Palestinians in Gaza is horrific, and I understand the protests on college campuses. I protested in the 1960s and ’70s about Vietnam. But the situation regarding Joe Biden’s support of Israel is based on our long-standing commitment to help the only democratic-leaning country in the Middle East.

Biden is honoring those commitments by sending arms to Israel. He is also trying hard to steer Benjamin Netanyahu into more humane policies, to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians, to broker a cease-fire and build support for a two-state solution. None of that happened in Vietnam. The Vietnam War was a lie from beginning to end, and that lie was clearly the fault of our government, and Americans were killed and maimed because of it.

If Biden loses the election due to people’s anger about what is happening in Israel, it will be an unmitigated disaster for our country. Get educated about our role in the Middle East. Biden deserves your support. He has not lied to you.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Try turning the table

EDITOR: For the record, I am a white male boomer. In today’s world that’s strike one, two and three, but I’m going to press on. I was taken aback and offended that you chose to print M.A. McCrea’s letter (“Weary of wars,” May 1), in which the author says all the troubles of the world are the fault of “cruel and insane” men and their “testosterone.” And not any specific group of men, we’re all thrown under the bus.

Let’s assume I submitted a letter stating I thought women were irrational and erratic due to their estrogen and menstrual cycles. One of two things would happen. First and most likely, it wouldn’t get published. Second, if it did, given my demographics, I would be utterly crucified. A perfect example of society’s acceptance of specific groups of race, ethnicity or gender commenting on those outside their group with impunity. But it doesn’t work in reverse for those outside those groups. It’s like a one-way street that can change direction at any given moment depending on who’s driving on it.

The author said they might be showing ignorance. Other than suggesting professional help, I’ll leave that to readers.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.