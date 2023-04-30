Sunday’s Letters to Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Choosing words carefully

EDITOR: For those who are predisposed to conflating words and phrases such as schizophrenia, bipolar and dissociative identity disorder, here are some clues.

When you use schizophrenic as a verb for something split such as, he’s all over the place, he’s really schizophrenic, it has nothing to do with the word’s meaning. Schizophrenia means a lost touch with reality.

Bipolar does not mean something split either. It means that a person, depending on the type of bipolar disorder, has episodes of mania with deep dark episodes of depression or hypo-mania with the same dark depression.

The closest mental health term that might fit is dissociative identity disorder. This disorder is more commonly referred to a split personality, which is where people get confused.

My suggestion is to choose your words more carefully and not use schizophrenia or bipolar as verbs. Mental health already has a stigma and needs no further misinterpretations.

MICHAEL THARIN

Rohnert Park

Climate taxes

EDITOR: Who knew before earlier this month, when Santa Rosa City Councilman Chris Rogers sprang out like jack in the box, that Sonoma County politicians seem all on board to raise our sales tax or impose a property parcel tax in 2024 (“Board eyes climate change tax,” April 19)? This, in furtherance of making the micro-sized silo of Sonoma County a big champ in 2030, among all the silos that total the global atmosphere.

Our sales tax in Santa Rosa stands at an all-time high of 91/2%. Our parcel taxes are also at a high level. Remember that no politician or agency head has ever voiced any limiting principle as to how high our sales tax should go.

As we speak, coal is moving from Wyoming to a Vancouver, Canada, export terminal bound for the power stations of China. Global pollution will continue.

ERWIN DAMES

Santa Rosa

Time for peace

EDITOR: As have many people, I have tried in my life to promote sharing and harmony. Now in my older age, I see the human race edging closer to the precipice of nuclear disaster. My social activism started with the nuclear disarmament movement. I am sorry to say we did not tip the scales.

Republicans and Democrats now seem to compete with each other over who can be tougher with China. French Emmanuel President Macron has it right: This is the wrong direction.

China is reportedly building up its nuclear arsenal to match the U.S. and Russia. North Korea boasts of its destructive powers. Chinese cooperation is essential to nuclear disarmament, potential mediatiation with North Korea and Russia. We need China to play that peacemaking role.

That this sounds silly shows how deep our trouble is. We need to move away from nuclear war. I hope it is not an impossible goal. But we do not get there by vilifying China.

ART KOPECKY

Sebastopol

Diverting attention

EDITOR: Have you noticed that discussion of documents about U.S. activities in Ukraine is about the person who released them, not what was revealed? That’s because those who want clueless citizens don’t think you have the right to be informed. They hope you’ll focus on the “traitor” instead of their dangerous decisions. It’s also why most of the history of U.S. involvement in the region has been effectively banned.

This is how the war on Vietnam started — U.S. advisers on the ground when it was being billed as another country’s war. Americans didn’t even know it had started (the U.S. began funding the bulk of France’s war in the 1950s).

They want you to think they are the best and the brightest when, in fact, their track record is abysmal. If it hadn’t been for whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg and a vigilant antiwar movement, we might not be alive today. Your government was considering the use of nuclear weapons and still considers them a viable option.

All this risk because U.S. corporations want access to markets, resources and economic control of the world, whether other countries want it or not. And on his death bed, Ellsberg is warning us again.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Lee is ‘obvious choice’

EDITOR: I am once again disappointed in George Skelton’s limited perspective and lack of imagination. In his April 21 column (“Senate pledge puts Newsom in a quandary”), he makes a glaring and inaccurate assumption. He writes that “Newsom upset many Black women by not replacing Harris with another Black woman” and later, “I suspect many Black women would be offended if Newsom tapped one as merely a temp senator.” I am not a Black woman, and I am upset that Newsom did not replace Harris with another Black woman, and I would be even more upset if he chose a temporary senator if Dianne Feinstein resigns.

Accurate representation of our state’s diversity benefits us all. Bringing a diverse range of experiences and talents to the table strengthens the foundation of our democracy. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s problem has spread well beyond the Black woman demographic. Rep. Barbara Lee is the glaringly obvious choice.

BRIAHN KELLY-BRENNAN

Sebastopol

School shootings

EDITOR: What kind of country allows the random killing of children and does nothing but offer thoughts and prayers to the victims. Just asking.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

