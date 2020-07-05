Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Feeding the fire

EDITOR: We continue to hear terms describing the coronavirus pandemic as “first wave” or “second wave” or “surge.” A few days back I heard a specialist talking about the disease, and I thought he expressed it in a way that we in Northern California can understand. He said, “The coronavirus pandemic is like a forest fire — as long as we continue to give it fuel, it will continue to burn.”

BILL DICKINSON

Santa Rosa

Recognizing racism

EDITOR: I just turned 70, and most of my friends are of that same generation — people who freely say, “I’m not a racist,” “I’m all for equal rights,” “I’ve never had a problem with those people.” Which, of course, is the giveaway that they are racist, at least “systemically racist,” and they don’t know it.

These are people who think it’s reasonable to lock their car door when a Black person stands near them on a street corner, or that it’s natural to cross the street when a Black or Hispanic person is walking toward them on the same side of the street.

Lots of little gestures, nuances and behavior that seem mindless and harmless, yet indicate something that many people of my generation don’t realize is a true reflection of their nature. Call it what it is: systemic racism. It is what the protesters are trying to tell us. It’s why, at the most extreme end of the systemic racism spectrum, white cops are so quick to shoot Black kids and Black men.

It’s why for a better understanding you should read Staff Writer Phil Barber’s June 21 article (“Minorities share stories of racism in Healdsburg”).

ALAN KOSTELNIK

Santa Rosa

Rights and responsibilities

EDITOR: I have rights, you have rights, and we all have responsibilities.

I have the right to move freely in our democracy, and so do you. However, I have the responsibility to respect your rights, as you must respect me and mine. So, should you exercise your right to parade through the community without a mask, breathing, coughing and sneezing where I have the right to walk about safely?

Should you have the right to ramble through our shared space with threats to my health and safety? Must I, thus, keep a watchful and nervous eye out for myself, my children, loved ones and neighbors?

Do you have that right, or must you consider your responsibility as a citizen of the community and respect the rights of others to feel and be safe?

I must respect your rights to speak your mind and display your preference, please do likewise. In the words of (hopefully) our next president (our first real president since 2016), Give me a break, man!

JOHN FERRO

Santa Rosa

PG&E’s got off easy

EDITOR: Since the Supreme Court has bestowed personhood to corporations in this country, and Mitt Romney famously claimed “corporations are people, my friend” during the 2012 election, why aren’t the “people” at PG&E who made dangerous decisions paying a real price (“PG&E fined $4 million for 84 deaths in 2018 camp fire,” June 19)?

To spend money on dividends and executive bonuses when your equipment is faulty and other safety measures were poor is unconscionable. Where is the real criminal price paid?

Those conscious decisions caused the loss of scores of lives and massive property devastation. Their punishment doesn’t fit the crimes. I wouldn’t have gotten off that easy; would you?

KARL HESTERBERG

Santa Rosa

Heroes to honor

EDITOR: I favor renaming military installations named after Confederate soldiers. There are many decorated veterans who deserve to have bases named after them. These men and women are Medal of Honor recipients and are among the most decorated service members in the history of the U.S. military: Sgt. 1st Class Edward Carter; Boatswain’s Mate James Elliot Williams; Sgt. Maj. Daniel Daly; Maj. Audie Murphy; Lt. Gen. Lewis “Chesty” Puller; Vice Adm. John Buckley; Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady; Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker; Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker; Sgt. Willam Harver Carney; Maj. Pappy Boyington.

For those who want to rename John Wayne Airport, why not Audie Murphy Airport? For those who want to rename Fort Bragg, why not Boyington?

These are all American service members who served their country with valor and distinguished themselves by their service and sacrifice. This would put to rest the clamor about bases named after men who fought for slavery.

I’m sure there are many more people who deserve to have bases named after them, but these are a few who stood out after reading of their heroic acts. Let’s not forget Adm. William “Bull” Halsey and Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

JOHN FERRANDO

Santa Rosa

A change of parties

EDITOR: Gregory B. Smith, a self-described conservative, noted the removal of the portraits of four racist House speakers, three of whom were Democrats and one a member of the Whig party (“Pelosi’s omission,” Letters, June 28).

What he forgot to mention is that most Southern Democrats were segregationists until the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed. Afterward, many of the old Southern Dixiecrats switched their allegiance and joined the Republican Party. Does Strom Thurmond ring any bells?

Over time, the two parties changed their political views, with the new Democrats becoming more liberal and the new Republicans becoming more conservative. Fast forward to today, those three racist Democrats and one Whig would be members of the Republicans Party.

CHAZ MEYER

Santa Rosa

