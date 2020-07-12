Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Seeking answers

EDITOR: I'm getting rather tired of the public shaming and blaming regarding the coronavirus outbreak. We had weeks, at a tremendous cost, of lockdown to accomplish a couple of goals. One was to repare hospitals. The other was to put together testing, tracking and isolation strategies.

How are we doing to those goals? I don't know about locally, but nationally 1.4 million health care workers have been furloughed. I have seen no reporting about what local officials have done about contact tracing, which is really an intensely local public health strategy that works.

I know that my wife and I took the COVID-19 test and it took eight days to get the results back (negative).

What I have seen is a parade of public officials standing at lecterns shaking their fingers at the public for not wearing masks, not distancing and not washing hands, all useful but certainly not decisive, while threatening another lockdown. Isn’t it time for some accountability at all levels of government for an effective public health response?

Has The Press Democrat inquired about what is being done to prepare hospitals, implement effective contact tracing and why testing is still so poor?

MIKE ANDREWS

Santa Rosa

Trump and the buck

EDITOR: I read Robert D. Shoptaw’s letter (“Truman for our times,” July 3) and wondered if somehow Shoptaw’s world had seceded from the real universe. Little he said lined up with current reality.

A “robust economy”? We’re about to face another lockdown because of Donald Trump’s ineptness in dealing with the coronavirus. Trump a “problem solver”? With 133,000 American deaths and climbing? A “master of the international chessboard”? With Vladimir Putin smiling, our allies attacked and Kim Jong Un still building rockets despite Trump’s valentines?

Trump is “decisive”? Another laugher. Oh, yes, and he’s “anti-crime,” branding all those folks out there demonstrating as lawless agitators, minions of the deep state, particularly those pulling down Confederate statues.

Shoptaw imagines what our nation would be like if we weren’t competing with Trump. I can: more chaos, more deception. With Harry Truman, the buck famously stopped at his desk. With Trump, the buck stops when it reaches his pocket.

CHRISTOPHER RIEBLI

Graton

Living with lions

EDITOR: My sister in Susanville had her goats killed by a big, beautiful mountain lion years ago. Fish and Wildlife, unfortunately, trapped and killed it. Wild animals have had to learn to live with humans because they are running out of space (“Mountain lion suspected of killing two sheep in June,” July 4).

There are other options than to kill a mountain lion because it kills livestock. If you live in mountain lion habitat, you have to expect some losses if you don’t put your animals in a barn at night. Mountain lions deserve their space.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

A common purpose

EDITOR: Like others, I spent Independence Day at home. I was quietly enjoying the serenity of the trees in our “chosen spot of all this earth,” and contemplating how the local hero who spoke those precious words harbored some racist attitudes, when I came across David Brooks’ July 4 column (“The national humiliation we need”). His words are strong civic medicine, and I recommend them to any who didn’t see the column. Brooks notes that recent failures (pandemic response, etc.) aren’t just Donald Trump’s; they are collective.

Brooks worries about a “pervasive loss of national faith.” As we celebrate this year, Brooks hopes there is “lurking … deep down inside … our shared ferocious love for our common country and a vision for the role America could play as the great pluralist beacon of the 21st century.” He urges us to find our faith in the collective good.

As others ponder his message and wonder what more they individually could do (hopefully they’re already volunteering locally), I encourage everyone to look at the recommendations of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, “Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century.” The report can be found at amacad.org/ourcommonpurpose/report.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

The light Trump sees

EDITOR: A few months ago, Donald Trump, the magical president, said that he could see a light at the end of the tunnel. Well, he sees a light, but it’s the light in his mind, in his thoughts, a light that shows he is free at last; no more reading the presidential daily brief, no more asking someone else to fire that leaker, no more leading that mob of senators or giving a modicum of thought about separating immigrant children from their parents. No, none of that. The light that Trump sees is freedom from holding office he has been acting out, so let him get out of office. He never wanted to be the president anyway.

KEN FEDDER

Cloverdale

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.